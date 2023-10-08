"The season must start now" - Harry Maguire speaks out after Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford

In the aftermath of Manchester United's exhilarating 2-1 triumph against Brentford on October 7, Harry Maguire has pushed for the Red Devils to pick up motivation.

The recent Premier League clash at Old Trafford witnessed United on the brink of a seventh loss this season as Mathias Jensen put Brentford in the lead. But Scott McTominay's twin strikes during injury time flipped the entire story on its head, depriving Brentford of three points.

This unexpected turnaround will offer the Red Devils a breath of relief amidst the challenges they've faced in the early stages of the season. This was their fifth win of the season in 11 games across competitions.

Maguire, during his interaction with Sky Sports, asserted the need for Manchester United to rejuvenate their campaign (via Manchester Evening News):

"We've not had the results that we, as a club, demand. Like I said, I think the season must start now. This must be a turning point for us all, as individuals and as a club. We must kick on from this."

The Red Devils will be in action next on October 21, facing Sheffield United away in the Premier League.

Manchester United fans can expect a reinvigorated team spirit and determination as the season progresses. The recent win, it seems, has not just added three points to their tally, but also instilled a potential turnaround for the club's form.

Agbonlahor criticizes Manchester United's post-game gesture amid mixed fan reactions

Former footballer Gabriel Agbonlahor has voiced strong criticism of United's decision to undertake a lap of honor following their last-minute win against Brentford. The Red Devils barely managed to secure the win, with Scott McTominay netting two crucial goals during injury time.

However, this did not take away from what seemed to be a lackluster performance. Agbonlahor, while commenting on the game during a talkSPORT segment, shed light on the collective astonishment among the studio staff (via Football365):

“We were watching the game and we watched it with all of the staff in the talkSPORT studios and Manchester United looked absolutely useless."

Despite clinching the three points, the atmosphere at Old Trafford was far from celebratory. Fans voiced their dissatisfaction, a sentiment echoed by Agbonlahor's comments.

"They were booed off at half time, Casemiro was dragged off for another poor performance, [Mason] Mount off at 62 minutes, [Marcus] Rashford off at 62 minutes, not good enough.”

However, what seemed to irk Agbonlahor the most was Manchester United's post-match gesture:

“They did a lap of honour like they’d won the Champions League at Old Trafford, a lap of honour! They should be apologising to the fans because the fans aren’t stupid.”

While Manchester United managed to add three points to their league tally, the pundit has shifted to the team's form.