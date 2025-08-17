"The shirt is a bit heavier to wear than at Sporting" - Troy Deeney believes Viktor Gyokeres could lose his place in Arsenal XI to £65m star

Former Watford striker Troy Deeney has conveyed his doubts over Arsenal's summer signing, Viktor Gyokeres, claiming he could lose his place in the starting XI to Kai Havertz. Deeney also reckons Gyokeres will struggle to replicate his numbers from Sporting CP due to the pressure of representing a big club in the Premier League.

After missing out on the title to Liverpool last season, the Gunners opted to bolster their attack, signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP for a reported transfer fee of £55 million. The Sweden international signed a five-year deal with the club, donning Thierry Henry's iconic No. 14 shirt.

Gyokeres has established himself as one of the most consistent forwards in Europe over the past two seasons, garnering 97 goals and 28 assists in 102 appearances for Sporting CP across all competitions. However, he notably struggled to find his footing at Brighton & Hove Albion in England between 2018 and 2021.

While Mikel Arteta and Co. opted to sign Gyokeres over the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Ollie Watkins, Deeney expressed his doubts to The Sun (via METRO):

"I am not convinced Viktor Gyokeres will score as many goals for Arsenal as people think. My frustration is always that these guys are instantly put on a pedestal. People don’t realise the difference between playing in Portugal and playing for Arsenal or Manchester United or Liverpool."

"Gyokeres’ numbers are fantastic. You can never deny the goals he scored in Portugal – it’s up there with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi levels. But he had a lot of chances because Sporting dominated the ball. And then when Ruben Amorim left for Man United last November, he wasn’t as prolific."

He added:

"In Arsenal’s pre-season games, he missed a few chances and there is the feeling that the shirt is a bit heavier to wear than at Sporting. Gyokeres will score goals and is a really good player. He will grab a couple of hat-tricks against the lesser teams like Leeds or Wolves. But in the big moments, does he score at Anfield? I’m not sure."

"And the fact that they took so long to get Gyokeres over the line, the fact they also flirted with Benjamin Sesko, that has set off alarm bells for me."

He concluded:

"The good thing is that Arsenal have depth now. I reckon Kai Havertz will play a lot of football this season. Mikel Arteta loves him – he’s his type of player to lead the line. Is that Gyokeres? I’m not sure. And if Havertz goes on a run then Gyokeres doesn’t get back in. I could see that scenario."

Both Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz were on target during the Gunners' 3-0 win over Athletic Club in their recent pre-season friendly (August 9).

"Now I’m changing my mind" - Joe Cole makes prediction for Manchester United vs Arsenal PL clash

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole believes Manchester United and Arsenal will play out a draw in their upcoming Premier League fixture. While he initially backed the Gunners to win, he admitted their recent results led him to change his mind.

The Gunners will be aiming to start their season on a positive note after finishing 10 points behind Premier League champions Liverpool last season. However, they were notably held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in the league (March 9) and were knocked out in the third round of the FA Cup by Manchester United (January 12).

Cole wrote (via Paddy Power News):

"Last year was bad for Man United, we all know that, and how far they’ve fallen has been a real eye-opener for the club. When I was asked about this game a few weeks ago, I comfortably backed Arsenal to win, but now I’m changing my mind. These are still two big rivals and recent games between them have been tight with two of their three meetings in league and cup in 2024/25 ending in draws."

He continued:

"Mikel Arteta dropped too many points in the title race last season, and a league-high eight draws on the road cost them a chance to haul back Liverpool, as they ended way behind in the end. I think the momentum and excitement that’s starting to build for United ahead of the opening weekend will give them something - so I’m going for a draw."

Arsenal will face Manchester United at Old Trafford later today (Sunday, August 17).

