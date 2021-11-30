"The show must go on" - Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema reacts to Ballon d'Or snub

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema offered his reaction to finishing in fourth position in the Ballon d'Or 2021. The Frenchman ended up behind Jorginho, Robert Lewandowski and the winner, Lionel Messi.

This was a surprising result for many as Benzema was expected to make the podium at least. However, the Frenchman's lack of trophies supposedly had a play in him coming in fourth position in the Ballon d'Or 2021.

The Real Madrid superstar took to Instagram to share his reaction to the same. He captioned it:

"Thanks to everyone who support me I play football for you and the show must go on ❤️⚔️🔥 #halamadrid #nueve #alhamdulilla"

You can see the post here:

Benzema had a great year in 2021. He almost led Real Madrid to the La Liga title by scoring 23 goals. However they missed out by two points to city rivals Atletico Madrid.

He also led France to the UEFA Nations League 2021 title. Since the start of the new season, Benzema has made 24 goal contributions in 18 matches for Real Madrid across all competitions.

Karim Benzema and Real Madrid on the road to another La Liga title

Real Madrid last won the league in the 2019-20 season. They came really close last season as well but were narrowly pipped to the trophy by Atletico Madrid.

However, Karim Benzema and co. already have a four-point lead at the top this season. This might not seem like a big lead yet but their opponents, like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, seem to be struggling a little bit.

Atletico sit second, while Barcelona are seventh.

Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr. have been the keys to Real Madrid's success this season. The duo have scored 20 goals in La Liga.

SoccerSTATS.com @soccerstatscom Real Madrid 2 - 1 Sevilla FC

La Liga | Real Madrid are on a 4-match winning run.

Sevilla FC have ended a 6-match unbeaten run in the league. In the 9 league games where Sevilla FC scored first, this is the first time that they don't end up winning the game. Real Madrid 2 - 1 Sevilla FCLa Liga | Real Madrid are on a 4-match winning run.Sevilla FC have ended a 6-match unbeaten run in the league. In the 9 league games where Sevilla FC scored first, this is the first time that they don't end up winning the game.

Real Madrid did have a rough patch where they lost two games in a row. A shock 2-1 defeat to Sheriff Tiraspol in the Champions League followed by a 2-1 defeat to Espanyol in La Liga. But since then, Los Blancos have won all of their nine matches, barring a 0-0 draw against Osasuna.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Given Karim Benzema's form, Real Madrid look well-placed to add a 35th La Liga title to their cabinet.

Edited by Parimal