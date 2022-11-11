"The silence of Carragher is deafening" - Tottenham Hotspur's Richarlison posts cheeky Instagram post and reignites feud with Liverpool legend

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison has taken a shot at Jamie Carragher, reigniting his feud with the Liverpool legend.

Spurs suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Nottingham Forest in the League Cup on Wednesday, November 9, with Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard scoring for the hosts.

However, Forest were down to 10 men as Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala was sent off for a lunging challenge on Richarlison.

The Brazil international, who just returned from injury, was lucky not to sustain another ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Following the game, he posted on his Instagram story (via Liverpool Echo):

"The silence of @23_carra [Jamie Carragher] is deafening. Watch me do kick-ups and see what happens."

Richarlison was slammed by Carragher for showboating during a Premier League game against Nottingham Forest earlier in the season.

Carragher launched a scathing attack on the Tottenham attacker, telling Sky Sports:

"It does wind people up. You can't do that. But what is he doing? He just winds people up that lad, Richarlison. He winds me up. What do you expect him [Brennan Johnson] to do? Yeah, you're not condoning this but... big Premier League game, passions are running high, superstars taking the mick."

Spurs will return to action against Leeds United in a home Premier League clash on Saturday, November 12. This will be their last match ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte said Harry Kane was tired against Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Third Round

Harry Kane was taken off in the 59th minute by Antonio Conte during Tottenham's 2-0 League Cup loss to Nottingham Forest.

When asked whether there were any injury concerns regarding the star striker, Conte said (via football.london):

"No, it was a problem of tiredness. Really, really tired and yesterday we had a soft training session and at one point he stopped himself to recover energy. But he’s okay, it’s only fatigue but it’s normal because Harry played every game. When you have a player like him it’s difficult to decide you don’t play with him.

"When you have a player like him it's really difficult to decide you don't play with him. In this situation, also if I wanted to start with another player it was impossible because of injuries to Richarlison, Kulu and Lucas Moura, from the start of the season."

Harry Kane: "So proud to be captaining my country at a World Cup for the second time. I know this group of lads will give absolutely everything to go all the way. Let's go!"

Kane has made 21 appearances across competitions this season, scoring 12 goals and setting up three more.

