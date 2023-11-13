“The only silly t**t” - Paul Scholes makes hilarious admission as he shares favourite picture with Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United stars

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes made a hilarious admission as he shared a picture with his former club teammates Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney and four others.

The picture was from the 2005 FA Cup final shootout with Arsenal - which United lost - with Scholes being the only United player to miss his effort. The former player shared the picture on Instagram stories and captioned it in self-deprecating humour:

"My favourite ever pic apart from being the only silly t*** to miss a pen," followed by emojis of three monkeys covering their eyes.

The five other Manchester United players Scholes posed with are then captain Roy Keane, Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand.

Coming to that game, following a goalless 120 minutes, a shootout ensued. Ruud van Nistelrooy made the perfect start to United before Lauren responded for the Gunners.

Scholes' effort was saved by Jens Lehmann, and that would be decisive. The next seven spot-kicks all went in - including from United's Ronaldo, Rooney and Keane - before Patrick Vieira put his penalty past Roy Carroll to confirm Arsenal's tenth FA Cup win.

How Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo fared at Manchester United

Paul Scholes (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo

Both Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo are bonafide Manchester United legends.

Scholes, 48, made 716 appearances for the club from 1994-95 to 2012-23, contributing 155 goals and 81 assists. The former England international won a whopping 26 titles, including 11 Premier League and four FA Cup titles.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, also enjoyed a successful career at Old Trafford across two stints, bagging 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 games across competitions. He won eight titles, including three consecutive Premier League.

Now at Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr, the 38-year-old is still going strong, having joined them in December on a free transfer. This season, he has 16 goals and nine assists in 17 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 13 strikes and seven assists in 12 outings.