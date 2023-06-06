"The situation is in the hands of the president and Leo's father" - Xavi gives his take on a potential Lionel Messi return to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi recently spoke about Lionel Messi's potential return to the club. The Spaniard claimed that the decision depends on La Liga president Joan Laporta and Messi's camp.

Messi recently played his final game for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) during the 3-2 loss against Clermont Foot. He will leave as a free agent at the end of the season. The player has been heavily linked with a return to Barca. Speaking about his former teammate's possible return, Xavi said (via GOAL):

"The situation is in the hands of the president and Leo's father, so we'll see, we'll see how it turns out, but ultimately Leo has the upper hand."

La Liga have reportedly accepted Barcelona's financial viability plan to make Lionel Messi's return a reality. The player's father Jorge Messi had a meeting with Joan Laporta regarding the matter. Jorge told the media after the meeting (via GOAL):

"Of course, he [Messi] would love to return to Barca. I would like it too. We will see."

Messi left Barca in the summer of 2021 after the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for the club.

Other clubs apart from Barcelona are also interested in Lionel Messi

Clubs like Al-Hilal and Inter Miami CF have also been linked with Lionel Messi. The Saudi Pro League club have reportedly tabled an offer that would see the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner earn €1 billion over two years.

According to Spanish outlet AS, a Premier League club and a club from a league that Messi has never played in have contacted the Argentine regarding a move. Journalist Pablo Gavellone previously claimed that Newcastle United and Chelsea are monitoring Messi's situation as well.

Fans will keep a keen eye on what's next for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Given Lionel Messi's legacy at Barcelona, a return to the Camp Nou is a dream for many. However, there are financial roadblocks for that to happen.

