"The situation is pretty clear" - Fabrizio Romano provides latest update about Manchester United and Frenkie de Jong

Fabrizio Romano has claimed there has been no change in Frenkie de Jong's situation at Barcelona amid interest from Manchester United. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer but is yet to agree personal terms with the club.

Reports from The Athletic suggest Manchester United and Barcelona have agreed on a fee for De Jong and the Blaugrana have even asked the midfielder to leave the club.

However, the player is yet to make up his mind on a move and wants to stay at Camp Nou. While speaking with GIVEMESPORT, Romano claimed the situation was unchanged and said:

"As of today, I'm told that it's still the same situation. He wants to continue at Barcelona. He loves the city, the club, everything about Barcelona, so he doesn't want to leave. The situation is pretty clear on Frenkie's side."

“There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand”. Erik ten Hag tells @TheAthleticUK on Frenkie de Jong: “We are looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one”.“There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand”. Erik ten Hag tells @TheAthleticUK on Frenkie de Jong: “We are looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one”. 🔴 #MUFC“There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand”.

Erik ten Hag hinted at the Red Devils' interest in De Jong for the first time this week and admitted they were looking to sign a player of his quality. He said (via Daily Mirror):

"We're looking for a player who can play in the holding midfield position, but it has to be the right one. There are not many in that position capable of the level we demand. When we can't find him, we have to deal with the players in our squad now and we will develop one in that position. We need the right player. We have a list and we will strike the moment the player is available."

Frenkie de Jong on leaving Barcelona for Manchester United

Frenkie de Jong spoke to AD.nl earlier this summer and admitted that he was aware of the Manchester United rumors.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad Frenkie: "Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too." Frenkie: "Of course I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on. So then I won't worry about it too."

However, he claimed there was no communication from Barcelona and he was not thinking of a move away.

"Of course, I hear about the links to Manchester United, but the people in charge of the club (Barça) didn't tell me anything. So then I will assume that there is no agreement, and that nothing is going on I understand that. But the club didn't tell me anything. They didn't propose anything to me, so I am assuming that nothing is going on. I have never felt regret regarding choosing Barca, definitely not. Barca is the club of my dreams, it has been since I was a kid."

The Red Devils have started well under Ten Hag, and have won all their pre-season matches so far, including a 4-0 win over Liverpool.

