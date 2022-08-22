"The six, holding midfield position is not there" - Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explains why the Red Devils have had a dreadful start to the season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed the reasons behind the Red Devils' dismal start to the 2022-23 campaign. The Dutch tactician was hired as the club's new manager this summer and was expected to rebuild and transform a squad that finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

But Manchester United have suffered a disappointing start to the season, falling to shock defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford. The Red Devils have conceded six goals and are yet to score themselves, with their goal against Brighton being an own goal.

Erik ten Hag, however, believes the lack of a holding midfielder is one of the few reasons for his side's dismal start. The Red Devils parted ways with Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic this summer but only recently signed a replacement in Real Madrid's Casemiro.

"I think we had a good basic pre-season. But then our nine, Martial injured, [Cristiano Ronaldo] Ronny not fit, the six holding midfield position is not there, the first game we had two centre-halves who have not played together and also the goalie was not in the best period," said Ten Hag as per Manchester Evening News.

"There is a clear reason why but I know we will fix that and also the results will be better. That showed already in pre-season."

Casemiro to Manchester United from Real Madrid is done and completed, Spanish club statement announced.



Casemiro will be unveiled in the next few days as new Man Utd signing, all documents are signed.



Contract confirmed: 2026, further year option.

United have signed Casemiro in a deal worth £60. The Brazilian is expected to add tenacity, solidity, composure, and experience on and off the field at Old Trafford and could prove to be the solution to the club's midfield problems.

Manchester United need to sign a top-quality box-to-box midfielder to play alongside Casemiro

Manchester United have signed a world-class defensive midfielder in the form of Casemiro and already possess a top-quality attacking midfielder in the form of Bruno Fernandes.

The Red Devils need to sign a midfielder who can make an impact on both sides of the field, basically a deep-lying playmaker. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has been linked with a move to Manchester throughout the summer but United are yet to make a decisive breakthrough.

Manchester United are considering a move to finally sign Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

According to Teamtalk, Manchester United have begun negotiations with Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent. The Serbian has evolved into arguably one of the top midfielders in Serie A during his seven seasons with the club.

The 27-year-old enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions.

