"The sky's the limit for him" – Trent Alexander-Arnold heaps praises on 'incredible' star amid transfer links to Liverpool

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has lavished praise on Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham amid rumors about his future.

Bellingham, 19, has been the talk of the town due to increasing interest in him from a host of European giants. Since arriving from Birmingham City for £25 million in 2020, he has helped BVB lift a DFB Pokal trophy.

A box-to-box operator blessed with passing and dribbling, Bellingham recently witnessed a rise in his stock following his standout outings for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City are also in the race to snap him up.

During a conversation with JOE, Alexander-Arnold was asked whether it would be nice to have Bellingham over at Liverpool. He responded:

"I suppose, yeah. He's an incredible player, especially for his age. I think that deep down only he knows his own ceiling, although I believe that there isn't really one. He can achieve whatever he wants to.

"He's got everything he needs to go and do just that. He's just one of those players you enjoy watching. The sky's the limit for him. He's an incredible player and an incredible person too."

As per 90min, Liverpool are confident about their chances of landing Bellingham's signature in the upcoming summer transfer window. But Dortmund are currently preparing a new contract offer for the prodigy.

Bellingham, who has a deal until June 2025 at Signal Iduna Park, is in brilliant form right now. He has scored 10 goals and contributed six assists in 31 matches across all competitions for Dortmund so far.

Meanwhile, the Reds are also keeping tabs on Mason Mount, Matheus Nunes, Declan Rice, Ruben Neves, Moises Caicedo, and Manu Kone.

Borussia Dortmund eyeing move to rope in out-of-favor Liverpool midfielder: Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are keen to sign Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita on a Bosman move this summer. With the clubs likely to lose Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella in the near future, the Guinean's stock has witnessed a rise.

Keita, who is in the final four months of his current contract, has scored 11 goals and laid out seven assists in 129 appearances for the Reds.

The Reds, on the other hand, have added Barella and Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo to their transfer wishlist, as per the report.

