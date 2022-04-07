“The smiles on these faces is what makes everything worth it” - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on spending time with young Manchester United fans 

Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his pride in Manchester United's connection with its fanbase. The Portuguese was one of many United players that visited the club's younger fans at an event organized by the Manchester United Foundation on Wednesday.

The Portuguese is proud of the way in which the club gives back to the community. Ronaldo commented on his Instagram page:

"A club such as ours is not only measured by the number of trophies in the museum. We are also measured by our legacy to the generations to come, as well as what we manage to give back to the community."

He continued:

"It’s always a privilege to say 'present' to our loyal fans, especially to these amazing children. Thank you all for your support. The smiles on these faces is what makes everything worth it."

The Manchester United Foundation engages younger people through football to better themselves and the community around them. Founded in 2007, the foundation recently celebrated its 15th year anniversary.

A look at Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's charitable ventures

Cristiano Ronaldo currently serves as an ambassador for Save the Children, UNICEF and World Vision. When the COVID-19 outbreak took hold of the world, the Portuguese forward took a wage cut, which reportedly cost the star £3.8 million (per The Sun).

Alongside this, he also donated to three Portuguese hospitals during the pandemic. He donated £1 million to these services to help fight the devastating impact of the virus.

In 2015, the forward donated a reported £5 million to Save the Children's disaster relief fund following the Nepalese earthquake, which killed 9,000 civilians. These are just a few of the charitable ventures the legendary forward has undertaken. The Manchester United striker has always made sure to give back to communities.

On the pitch, Ronaldo will be hoping to help his United side, who have encountered an underwhelming season following his return to Old Trafford. The former Real Madrid star has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions but his future is somewhat uncertain.

The Red Devils face a difficult task in their attempt to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. They currently sit three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in seventh place.

