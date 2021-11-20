"The so-called experts have their opinions" - Manchester United manager Solskjaer defends 'stalwart' Harry Maguire from pundits' criticisms

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has backed under-fire Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire. Solskjaer believes Maguire is extremely important to the club and has defended the Englishman against some scathing criticism from pundits.

The English centre-back has been on the receiving end of severe backlash following numerous lackluster performances. Manchester United have shipped in 21 goals in Maguire's 13 matches this season. This has included embarrassing defeats to Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Maguire looked much better for England over the recently concluded international break, netting twice and keeping two clean sheets for the Three Lions. However, he still received criticism from the likes of Roy Keane. Keane labeled Maguire's celebration after scoring against Albania "embarrassing" and said the defender had been a "disgrace" for the Red Devils in recent times.

Solskjaer has now defended Maguire and outlined the Englishman's importance to this Manchester United side. Speaking at a press conference, the Norwegian said (as quoted by Metro):

"Harry is a top professional who wants to be there for the manager every single time and he trains really well and I think this week going away and scoring a couple of goals for his country will help his form and confidence."

Solskjaer was also asked if he would strip Maguire of the club captaincy to which he replied in the negative.

"For me, no I’ve not considered taking away any captain’s armband away from him. He’s been an absolute stalwart for us on and off the pitch since he came in," said the Manchester United boss.

The Manchester United manager also didn't pay much heed to the words of critics and praised Maguire.

"The so-called experts have their opinions and that’s their job to put their opinion that’s not something we have to worry too much about. As a true example of a Man United player, Harry is always there for his team and his country," Solskjaer added.

Manchester United will need Harry Maguire at full steam ahead of tough run

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's comments should give Harry Maguire some much-needed confidence and Manchester United will need that to show on the pitch. The Red Devils face some daunting fixtures going forward.

Manchester United play their first game post the international break today (November 20). They will take on Claudio Ranieri's Watford in the Premier League. After this game, the Red Devils take on Villarreal, Chelsea (both away), Arsenal and Crystal Palace (both home).

It is expected to be a tough run and Manchester United will need club captain Maguire to bring his A-game forward if they are to pick up some valuable points.

Edited by Parimal