"The so-called reasons are just embarrassing" - Frank McAvennie slams Manchester United for disgraceful handling of player's situation

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has criticized Manchester United for the way they handled Jesse Lingard's situation last month.

Despite Lingard making it clear that he wanted regular playing time and with multiple clubs interested in him, the Red Devils still refused to sell the midfielder. The club requested a loan fee and plenty of add-ons that simply didn't suit the interested teams.

Reports suggested that Newcastle United came in with a £5 million loan fee on deadline day. While Manchester United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick was rumored to be okay with Lingard departing, the club blocked the move. The Englishman is now set to remain at Old Trafford at least until the summer when his contract expires.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Statement here twitter.com/jesselingard/s… Jesse Lingard @JesseLingard The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent The club advised me to have time off due to personal reasons! But my headspace is clear and I’ll always be professional when called upon and give 100 percent Jesse Lingard wanted to leave Man United on Deadline Day to join Newcastle - club decided to keep himStatement here @JesseLingard Jesse Lingard wanted to leave Man United on Deadline Day to join Newcastle - club decided to keep him 🔴 #MUFCStatement here @JesseLingard 📑⤵️ twitter.com/jesselingard/s…

McAvennie expressed his displeasure with the entire situation, telling Football Insider:

“I think it’s a disgrace. They were after so much money to make a loan deal happen then they didn’t even let him go. The so-called reasons are just embarrassing, I don’t know what they were thinking. God knows how Jesse feels.”

The 62-year-old believes Rangnick has no reason to bring Lingard back into the team and that the player himself would be short on motivation, adding:

“He’s stuck there now. He won’t play, not a chance. Why would the manager bring him in now? Where is the motivation? He won’t be busting a gut to play for this team he won’t be at in a few months.”

McAvennie called the situation a "ridiculous" one and concluded that Lingard was the only loser in the entire fiasco. He said:

“The whole thing is ridiculous. I’m gutted for him now. Newcastle wanted him but they singed other players. Lingard is the one who really lost out. Man United will lose out on a fee for him but they are a massive club. They will barely notice that.”

Jesse Lingard has barely played for Manchester United this season

Many expected Lingard to leave Manchester United and join West Ham last summer. However, the midfielder was reportedly promised by then Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he would be given time on the pitch.

Those words amounted to nothing as Lingard played just 74 minutes in the first 12 Premier League matches of the season, after which Solskjaer departed. He has since managed just a solitary minute in eight league matches under Rangnick.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clearLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear 🔴 #MUFCLingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay https://t.co/JXhZbbLaIn

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, a transfer away from Manchester United seemed like the ideal move for all parties involved.

However, Lingard is still at Old Trafford and is likely to depart on a free transfer in the summer. It remains to be seen how much involvement he will receive in the remainder of the campaign.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh