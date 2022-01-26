"The son of a b****" - Ex-Gremio defender Edilson reveals exchange of words with 'miserable man' Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian defender Edilson has lifted the lid on his exchange of words with former Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo during the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Real Madrid win a total of 15 trophies during his nine-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu. Among the honors the Portugal international claimed during his time with Los Blancos was the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid registered a 1-0 victory over Brazilian outfit Gremio to lift the trophy in the United Arab Emirates. It was the 36-year-old's free-kick goal that gave the La Liga giants the win that day.

Former Gremio defender Edilson has now provided insight into an interesting conversation he had with Cristiano Ronaldo during the game. The Brazilian admitted he failed miserably in his attempts to put the forward off before his match-winning free-kick. He told Brazilian television programme Globo Esporte:

"I went for a free-kick first. Casemiro and Marcelo, who knew the Brazilians better, said that I strike the ball very hard. He [Cristiano Ronaldo] came close to me and said: 'You're going to make a mistake'. I didn't care much. Actually, it came close, but I missed."

"[Before he took a free-kick] I went to him and said: 'You're going to make a mistake'. He said: 'Look there, goal'. I looked and said: 'Son of a bitch, he scored'. This miserable man is a witch, old man, he can only be crazy! He shot the ball and it went through the middle of the wall."

Edilson explained that he cherishes his moment with the Manchester United superstar to his day, framing a picture with him from the game. He said:

"I have [the photo] at home, in Porto Alegre. Gotta do it, right? It's crazy. This has to be framed, placed on the fridge and everything."

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this season?

After helping Real Madrid win the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup, the Portugal international left the La Liga side the following year. He went on to spend three seasons at Juventus before returning to Manchester United last summer.

The 36-year-old has established himself as a regular for the Red Devils since re-joining them. He has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances across all competitions for the Old Trafford outfit so far this season.

