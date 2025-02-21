"The sound is different" - Ruben Amorim reveals key change he's noticed in recent Manchester United training session

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed a noticeable transformation in his team's recent training sessions. He said that the atmosphere and communication among players have significantly improved.

Ad

The Red Devils have gone from bad to worse under Amorim, as they have won just four of their first 14 Premier League matches under him. Apart from that, they are equally close to the relegation zone as they are to a European qualification spot.

In the pre-match conference of Manchester United’s Premier League game against Everton, Ruben Amorim shared his team's progress behind closed doors. He pointed out that even the sounds coming from training sessions have evolved, signaling a shift in energy and understanding among the squad.

Ad

Trending

Amorim said (via Manchester Evening News):

"For me it’s more important in training, what I see in training is they are improving and creating relationships. Even the sounds of the training is different. We have to use that in the game and see it in the game and take that step. We are bonding and we understand the way we want to play, but in the game we struggle a lot."

Ad

When Amorim was quizzed on how the sound of the training is different, he said:

"The sound, when you are in practice, when you are just exercising, you feel the sound, people are talking, asking for the ball, giving directions, talking to each other. And you can feel it in the environment. If you spend your life as a football player and as a coach, even the sound of the training is important. So I feel we are changing that but, again, everything resumes to the game on Sunday or Saturday. It is important to use that in the game. "

Ad

The Red Devils will face Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

''I don’t feel any improvement'' – Ruben Amorim on whether Manchester United can improve this season

Speaking further, Amorim weighed in on Manchester United’s struggles this season. He expressed doubts over their ability to show consistent progress.

The Portuguese tactician pointed out that while United have had moments where they appear capable of competing at a high level, their inconsistency remains a major concern.

Ad

Amorim said (via the club’s website):

“What I feel is that sometimes I don’t feel improvement in the team and then we have some games when it is more difficult, but you feel that we can play, we can create situations. ‘’

“That is a good thing. But I think in this moment, when you watch the games, you can see there are more problems than solutions. I think that is clear, but I think, when we play some games, that things are there and we are capable. But we have to be consistent and that’s it.”

Manchester United sit in the 15th position in the Premier League standings, one place and one point behind Everton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback