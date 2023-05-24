"The Spanish League is not racist" - Ex-Real Madrid president refutes Vinicius Jr's claims after racism row against Valencia

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon has opined that it is wrong to label La Liga as a racist league because of Los Blancos star Vinicius Jr's experiences.

Vinicius was the subject of racist chants from fans during Madrid's 1-0 La Liga loss against Valencia on Sunday (May 21). The attacker has often been at the receiving end of such abuse during his time in Spain.

Upset by the incident, the Brazil international claimed that the league in which the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho once played now belongs to racists. Calderon, though, has refuted the Los Blancos star's claim, saying that these incidents are uncontrollable.

"These are isolated situations," Calderon said on Argentinian radio show Super Deportivo Radio (via Infobae).

"Spain is not a racist country, everyone who has come here knows it. These are unfortunate events, which do not represent Spanish football. These situations are uncontrollable because any coward can launch these insults."

The former Real Madrid president added that Vinicius will soon regret his comments as he made them in the heat of the moment.

"Vinicius' statements were at a difficult time, the player is in a moment of anger," Calderon said.

"I think that in a few days, he will be sorry for what he said. I don't agree with him saying that before the league belonged to Ronaldo (Nazario), Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and company, and now it belongs to racists. The Spanish League is not racist because these isolated violent people do not represent Spanish football."

Vinicius was notably sent off in the injury time of the said game after a melee. However, the red card has since been overturned by La Liga.

Vinicius Jr will soon win Ballon d'Or, says ex-Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon

Constant racist attacks from rival fans in Spain are said to have upset Vinicius Jr. There have been suggestions that the attacker could threaten to leave Real Madrid as a result.

However, Ramon Calderon reckons the Brazilian will change his mind once he calms down. The former Los Blancos president added that it is illogical to think the winger will leave because of racist abuse.

"Vinicius Jr felt harassed, belittled and he made heated statements," Calderon was quoted as saying by the aforementioned source.

"I don't think he thinks about leaving Real Madrid, it would be a very painful absence for us. The public wants it, everyone is delighted. It makes no sense to think that this incident makes him think of leaving."

Calderon is certain that Vinicius will stay at Real Madrid despite recent reports. The Spaniard also tipped the 22-year-old to win the Ballon d'Or soon.

"I am sure that Vinicius Jr will stay," the Spaniard said.

"It makes no sense to leave the club because of what happened. I am sure that he will succeed for a long time at Real Madrid and very soon he will win the Ballon d'Or."

Vinicius has bagged 59 goals and 64 assists in 224 games across competitions for the Spanish giants. He has won nine trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and two La Liga titles, with the Bernabeu outfit. The winger finished in last year's Ballon d'Or rankings with 61 points.

