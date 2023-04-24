“The stadium is always full and the rival supporters come to see them” – Al-Ettifaq coach hails Cristiano Ronaldo ‘boom’ at Al-Nassr

Al-Ettifaq head coach Antonio Cazorla has credited Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Al-Nassr for the increase in popularity of the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January after an unsuccessful second stint at Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner fell out of favor under Erik ten Hag, losing his spot in the starting XI. Following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan where he criticized the club and manager, his contract was mutually terminated on November 22.

The Portuguese ace then signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Knights of Najd until the summer of 2025, worth a reported £177 million per year. Following his arrival, fans of the superstar took a bigger interest in the Saudi Pro League.

Al-Nassr's Instagram following increased from 800,000 to now over 14.4 million. As per MARCA, Ronaldo's iconic number 7 shirt became the fastest piece of clothing sold in Saudi Arabian history (up to 400 a day). Stadiums have also become packed due to many fans wanting to watch the megastar play live.

Antonio Cazorla recently praised Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on the league. He spoke to MARCA and said:

“Cristiano's arrival has been a 'boom'. It's an incredible media showcase, the Saudi League is selling out a lot more and attracting the media. In Spain, there is new information about Al-Nassr every day. That tells you about the importance of great figures reaching the league and the interest there is in continuing to make great signings."

He added:

“There is a lot of interest in every game that Al-Nassr plays, their stadium is always full and the rival supporters come to see them.”

Al-Ettifaq are currently ninth in the league with 27 points. Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, meanwhile, are second in the placings, three points behind Al-Ittihad. If the latter were to win their game in hand, the deficit could be extended to six points.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to captain Al-Nassr in semi-final clash against Al-Wehda

The Real Madrid legend will captain the Knights of Najd in their semi-final clash against Al-Wehda in the King Cup of Champions on Monday (April 24).

Al-Nassr's form has been shaky recently and they have only won two of their last five league games. They will be buoyed by Cristiano Ronaldo's form this season and the superstar will be integral in their chances of reaching a domestic final.

Ronaldo has scored 11 goals and provided two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions for the Saudi Arabian side. With the league title no longer in their hands, he will be looking to add the King Cup of Champions to his silverware collection.

