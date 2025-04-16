“The stadium came down” - Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes shares his ‘favorite’ Old Trafford atmosphere

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has revealed his favorite Old Trafford atmosphere ahead of the side's crunch clash at home against Olympique Lyonnais. The two sides will meet in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg on Thursday (April 17).

The first leg ended in a 2-2 draw last week. The Red Devils are in the middle of an atrocious campaign and will need their fans to rally behind them to salvage the season with success in Europe.

In a recent interview with the club's official site, the Portuguese star reflected on his favorite atmosphere at the Theatre of Dreams, saying:

“It is difficult to choose one, we've had a lot of good moments in my five years here at Old Trafford. I think in my first season, the win against [Manchester] City at home was very, very good. I think the moment Scott [McTominay] scores to make it 2-0, the stadium came down! I was on the bench and probably when you are on the bench, you can feel it even more, the stands, the atmosphere, everything, the noise."

Bruno Fernandes added:

“Obviously, Liverpool [in the Emirates FA Cup], because of the game, because of the late goal, everything was very, very good. I think the European nights, they are very, very good every time. I can remember the Real Sociedad game was unbelievable. But if I have to say one, I would say Leeds at home."

He concluded:

"Obviously, I scored the hat-trick at home and it stays in my memory a little bit more, but I think it was 20 years after - the first time Leeds were back at Old Trafford - and we know the rivalry against them. The result was great and it was the first time fans were back in the stadium after COVID, so everything was perfect that day.”

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best players at Manchester United since he arrived in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon for a reported €65 million. He has scored 95 times and provided 85 assists in 281 games to help the side to one FA Cup and one League Cup.

Former Manchester United captain continues to criticize Bruno Fernandes

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has blasted Bruno Fernandes for his comments about the players on the team amid their poor campaign that sees them in the bottom half of the EPL table. The Red Devils currently sit in 14th place on the table after losing 14 of 32 games in the league.

In a recent rant on Sky Sports, the Irishman blasted the Red Devils' captain for trying to prop up his teammates by saying he knew "how good they can be." The former Manchester United midfielder said (via FotMob):

"It's just soundbites now. He was talking about his teammates and belief but what about his right-back, [Diogo] Dalot, who didn't put a leg out to tackle? I hope he is pulling him in the dressing room because he keeps talking about having belief in his teammates but real good teammates put demands on each other."

"I'm not sure this United group are an honest group. The best players put demands on me. That's what real good teammates do. These aren't teammates, they are bluffers," he added.

Bruno Fernandes has been one of the best players at Manchester United this season, bagging 16 goals and 18 assists across competitions for the struggling Red Devils.

