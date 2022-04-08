"The stakes are so high now" - Kevin Campbell explains why Mikel Arteta will switch 30-year-old Arsenal star from usual position against Brighton and Hove Albion

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Mikel Arteta will have to play Cedric Soares at left-back in their upcoming game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

On the Highbury Squad Podcast (via HITC), podcast host Sophie Nicolau noted that Arteta had lost faith in Nuno Tavares in the club's only other option:

“I fear that Arteta, not that he doesn’t believe in him, but I think maybe he has lost trust in Nuno now. The stakes are so high now.”

Nuno Tavares had a poor outing at left-back against Crystal Palace. With Kieran Tierney ruled out for the rest of the season, Arteta has a major decision to make going into the match against Brighton.

Campbell responded with his choice at left-back, saying:

“That’s why I think Cedric will go left-back. That’s why.”

Nuno Taveres has failed to command a regular starting berth at the Emirates Stadium despite his impressive performances earlier in the season. Following the injury to the undisputed number one left-back option, it will go down to a choice between Tavares and the 30-year-old Soares.

However, Mikel Arteta has not revealed his plans for the match as Arsenal head into the final stretch of the Premier League campaign. The Spanish manager will now have to choose between youth and experience, either of which could play an important role in their chase for Champions League spots.

Arsenal will take on Chelsea and Manchester United post their clash against Brighton.

Arsenal star Thomas Partey suffers muscle damage

The Gunners have revealed that star midfielder Thomas Partey has sustained a muscle injury during their visit to Selhurst Park. Partey was initially substituted off during the game due to injury.

The club has now revealed that the Ghanian international will need to visit a specialist. He also faces a spell on the sidelines. This comes after consistent injury troubles for the star since he joined up with the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in 2020.

#AFC



Thomas Partey waiting to hear back on the results of his scan. I'm told his thigh injury is similar to the one he suffered against Tottenham last season.

Earlier in the season, Partey was absent due to an ankle injury, and he has picked up multiple hip issues since moving to Arsenal. This will likely cause problems for the Gunners, who need all their players fit as they push hard for a top-four finish this season.

