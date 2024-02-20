“The steps he has taken are so crucial to how we’re doing now” - Ben White lavishes praise on Arsenal teammate who has ‘progressed’ a lot

Ben White has lavished praise on Arsenal teammate Martin Odegaard, claiming that the midfielder has 'progressed' a lot since arriving at the Emirates.

Odegaard initially joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid for the second half of the 2020/21 season. Following this short stint, the north London outfit decided to sign the Norway international on a permanent deal that was reportedly worth £30 million in the summer of 2021.

Since then, the 25-year-old has been handed club captaincy and has played 136 matches across competitions for Arsenal. Speaking about the player with whom White has played 106 times and bagged two joint goal contributions, the defender told Chinese outlet iQIYI (via The Boot Room):

"He’s such a good guy. Obviously, his ability on the pitch is remarkable. I think the way he has progressed from being the captain and leader now at a young age – I think he’s the same age as me. I think the steps he has taken are so crucial to how we’re doing now.”

Odegaard seems to be hitting top form as the Gunners approach the business end of the season. So far this campaign, the midfielder has contributed with eight goals and seven assists in all competitions.

His efforts have helped Arsenal to second in the Premier League standings, just two points behind leaders Liverpool. Up next for Odegaard and Co. is the first leg of a Round-of-16 Champions League clash against Porto on Wednesday (February 21).

Gary Lineker believer Gabriel Jesus may find it hard to get back into Arsenal first XI

Gabriel Jesus

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus has been missing since the Gunners' 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest on January 31 due to injury. In his absence, the likes of Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard have stepped up to help their side win three games in a row.

The Belgian attacker has scored in each of his club's last three matches, while Havertz found the net in the 5-0 win against Burnley (February 17). Claiming that Jesus could find some trouble in sneaking back into the XI, Lineker told The Rest Is Football podcast (via Now Arsenal):

"Jesus has been out injured and it’s questionable now whether and where he will get back in. Havertz is contributing as well."

Even while fit, the Brazilian attacker has scored just four goals in 17 Premier League appearances. However, he's managed four strikes and two assists in five Champions League matches.