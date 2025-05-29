"The storm has passed, and the sun is out" - Javier Mascherano reacts as Inter Miami secure 4-2 win with goals from Lionel Messi and Suarez

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano has shared his reaction after Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez guided the Herons to victory over Montreal CF. The Herons picked up only their third win in 11 outings to overcome their fellow MLS side after their disappointing run of form.

Mascherano held his press conference after the game, expressing his delight at his side's performance in front of their fans. He was relieved to win, pointing out that he got wind of their improvement in their last match, a 3-3 draw against Philadelphia Union, where they had to come from behind.

"The storm has passed, and the sun is out. We needed to break that negative streak. I already had good feelings after the second half in Philadelphia - not just because we came from behind, but considering the level of the opponent, a team fighting for the top places in the conference. I'm pleased with the win. The team played the way we know how to again."

Inter Miami boss Mascherano has come under intense scrutiny for their dire form in the last few months, with his position reportedly under threat. The club have identified a potential replacement for him in case their slump continued, but the win over Montreal came at the perfect time.

Lionel Messi was the architect of their success at the Chase Stadium with two goals and an assist, leading his side valiantly. The Herons will hope to keep up their good showing when they face Columbus Crew in their next game and prove this was not a flash in the pan.

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez star as Inter Miami down Montreal

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored twice each for Inter Miami in their 4-2 win over Montreal CF in the MLS. The experienced duo led their side to a first win in five outings, ending a run of form that saw them slip to seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Messi opened the scoring with a fine effort from outside the box in the 27th minute before he set up Luis Suarez to score in the 68th minute. With his four-game drought ended, the Uruguayan striker added his second of the game just three minutes later to put the Herons 3-0 up.

Dante Sealy pulled one back for Montreal in the 73rd minute before Suarez turned provider as he set up Lionel Messi to score his second in the 88th minute. Victor Loturi scored in added time for Montreal as Inter Miami returned to winning ways in the league.

The Herons lost the trio of Jordi Alba, Gonzalo Lujan and Tomas Aviles to injury in the first half but managed to win. They have one more match in the MLS before their Club World Cup campaign begins against Al-Ahly on June 15th.

