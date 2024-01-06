"The story could change" - Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool star could leave in the summer; shuts doors on January exit

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara won't leave the Anfield club in January but a summer exit could be on the cards for the Spaniard.

The 32-year-old hasn't played a single minute this season as he has been sidelined with a hip injury since April of 2023. Alcantara's Anfield career has been like that as more often than not, the Spaniard has struggled with fitness issues.

Since his reported $34 million move from Bayern Munich in 2020, Thiago has made 100 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists. His brilliance remains undoubtable. Injury issues, though, have hindered his career in English football.

The Reds signed the likes of Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Alexis Mac Allister in the summer. Hence, Thiago's situation looks uncertain and despite the player being sidelined, he has been linked with a move away from the club.

Thiago's former club Barcelona have been listed among potential suitors by multiple reports. Romano has now addressed the situation, stating that despite widespread reports, a January move is not on the cards for the Midfielder. He told Caught Offside:

“Despite the rumors, no, I’m not aware of any movement for Thiago Alcantara right now. It’s a very quiet January for him so far, no talks and focus on Liverpool as he wants to return as soon as possible on the pitch. The story could change in the summer but now, it’s very quiet.”

Since joining Liverpool from Bayern, Thiago has won the FA Cup, the EFL Cup, and the Community Shield with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's 2022 trophy charge

Liverpool were in the run for the quadruple in 2022, challenging for all four trophies on offer. While the season took a toll on the team, Klopp recently said he won't change a thing.

The Reds' performances were diminished during the 2022-23 season and they finished fifth in the Premier League, missing out on a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Klopp has now reflected on the same, saying (via Tha Guardian):

“The season with the three finals and a really intense Premier League season was intense while we were in it, but it was good fun as well, to be honest."

"It was good fun the games the boys played, the two finals against Chelsea were two of the best draws I saw in my life – unbelievably intense, technically at a super-high level – so it was a wonderful experience. And playing at Wembley is a top experience. I would not change it for anything. It was absolutely great."

Liverpool ended the 2021-22 season with two trophies to their name, lifting the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The Reds also reached the UEFA Champions League final and took the Premier League title race to the final day of the campaign.