"The story of the season" - Gary Neville makes bold Premier League top 5 predictions with one big omission

Gary Neville has made his top 5 predictions for the Premier League but omitted one of the stand-out performers this season. Despite their impressive campaign, the former Manchester United defender doubts that Nottingham Forrest will break into the top 5 of the season.

Speaking about his prediction for the league on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former defender admitted he did not see the side from Nottinghamshire holding on to their place in the top five. Neville said via the Mirror:

"I think Nottingham Forest have been absolutely amazing, the story of the season. But they’ll find it hard to hang on. I hope they hang on in there but my feeling is it’s going to be tough for them to hang on in there. I think City, Villa, Newcastle and Chelsea might just [pip Forest]. Yes, 12 games is a long way to go... but I still feel like it could be a long 12 games for Nottingham Forest."

‘"I hope that they do stay there because that would be amazing for the Premier League. We need to see clubs that have been at the bottom one season getting up into the top six and the top four. That’s what we need, what the league needs," he added.

Nottingham Forest are in third place in the Premier League table despite a patchy run of form that has seen them lose three of their last five games. They next face Arsenal in the league but have a three-point lead over incumbent champions Manchester City and Newcastle United, who face Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, respectively, with 12 games to play.

"You have to keep hope! A 20% chance. Maybe I'm being generous" - Arsene Wenger predicts Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League this season

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has expressed his opinion on the club's chances of winning the Premier League this season. The Gunners are currently second in the league, 11 points behind table-topper Liverpool, with 12 games left.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Bein Sports, Wenger has admitted the chances of his former club lifting the title for the first time in two decades is not much. He said via FotMob:

"You have to keep hope! A 20% chance. Maybe I'm being generous."

Wenger spent 22 years with the Gunners, helping them to three league titles, with the last being their invincible win in the 2003-04 season. He currently works on the FIFA council.

