“The streets are talking” – Rio Ferdinand makes worrying claim about Mikel Arteta’s future at Arsenal

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recently made a worrying claim about Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal.

The Spaniard is currently in charge of the Gunners and has led them to the top spot in the Premier League table this season. Ferdinand claimed that he has heard rumors that Real Madrid might look to appoint the Spaniard as Carlo Ancelotti could leave the club in the summer.

Ancelotti has been linked with the Brazil job even though he has claimed that he intends to stay at Real Madrid next season as well. Speaking on the Vibe with Five podcast, Ferdinand said (via HITC):

“You have got to keep Arteta, first and foremost, I heard something. I heard that Real Madrid and when they come knocking. I heard Ancelotti, Don Carlo, the eyebrow has said that he might be getting off and that Arteta is looking to go to Real Madrid. But that’s the rumour on the streets. The streets are talking. I hope he stays.”

Arteta, meanwhile, took charge of Arsenal in 2019 and has been at the helm at the Emirates for 172 matches. He has helped them win 102 matches during his stint.

This season, the Gunners have been head and shoulders above every other team in the Premier League. They sit atop the table with 73 points from 31 matches. They are leading second-placed Manchester City by four points, having played one game more than the Cityzens.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the draw against West Ham United

Arsenal could only manage a point in their latest Premier League clash against West Ham United on April 16. The Gunners squandered a two-goal lead at the London Stadium and came away with only a point. Bukayo Saka also missed a penalty.

After the match, Arteta was asked about the mindset of his players. The Spaniard told the media (via the Gunners' website):

"For sure because we are here to win, when you are able to play at that level, and then you drop your level to here so quickly, the game is there and any opponent are going to be able to do that, so we have to dig deep there and find solutions to that."

This was the second game in a row that Arsenal had squandered a two-goal lead. They drew 2-2 against Liverpool at Anfield after taking a 2-0 lead. The Gunners will return to action on April 21 to take on Southampton in a Premier League home clash.

