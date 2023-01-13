“The style of Liverpool does not suit him” – Jose Enrique claims Darwin Nunez would enjoy success if he played for Reds’ Premier League rivals

Former Liverpool defender Luis Enrique believes Darwin Nunez is better suited for Tottenham Hotspur. He believes that the counter-attacking style of play is ideal for the Uruguayan striker.

Liverpool signed Nunez from Benfica in the summer after reportedly beating off competition from Manchester United. They agreed on a club-record €100 million deal for the striker, but he has been a hit-and-miss so far for the Reds.

Speaking to FairBettingSites, Enrique claimed Nunez is not going to become a world-class striker at Liverpool as it does not suit his style. He believes the striker would have enjoyed playing for Tottenham and said:

"Can he become a world class striker? That is my big doubt. I don't think I see the quality I could see in Fernando Torres, I saw in Luis Suarez, I don't see him in that kind of level. I believe that the style of L'pool does not suit him. If he was playing for Tottenham for example, I think he would look great in the counter attack. He would kill people with pace."

Enrique added that Nunez is good when he can run behind defenders and would fit into a counter-attacking team, as he said:

"When he has space to run, he is incredible. When you play for L'pool, teams normally close themselves at the back and that is where you can see he is not the best with the ball at his feet – it is what he has struggled with the most."

He added:

"I believe he can play for a big team, but I don't believe he can be a world-class striker for a side like L'pool like Suarez and Torres did. He is more for a counter-attacking team."

Nunez has scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 23 games for Liverpool across competitions this season.

Liverpool urged not to sell forward in January

Luis Enrique was quizzed about Roberto Firmino's future at Liverpool and the former defender wants the Brazilian to stay.

He pointed to the injury issues at the Anfield club and added that the Brazilian striker is needed, at least until the end of the season.

"I think that would be a mistake. Without Luis Diaz, without Diogo Jota in the team, Firmino gives you at least four options with the positions he can play in the team."

Firmino has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, who have recently signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

