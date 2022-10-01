“The table says what it says and we don’t look at that” – Mikel Arteta addresses Arsenal's title hopes after important win over Tottenham

Arsenal remained at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. They now have 21 points from eight games so far this campaign.

Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka got on the scoresheet for the Gunners. Harry Kane managed to bring Tottenham level to 1-1 from the penalty spot. However, that turned out to be a mere consolation.

Despite his team staying at the top of the league, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not paying attention to that aspect at this point in time.

The Gunners boss is happy to see his team at the top. However, he remains focused on the job at hand. Here's what the Spaniard told the media after his team's win against Spurs (h/t football.london):

“I’ll leave that to you guys honestly. We just started and we’re really happy with where we are. We understand that you can’t control because emotion is related. The table says what it says and we don’t look at that.

Arteta went on to add:

"It’s great. Looking at the table and seeing the club in this position is great. It gives you a great feeling obviously. But we are focused. It’s a really hungry and humble team, believe me. It’s nothing that we have done yet and there are still a lot of things to improve. That’s the direction we’re taking.”

Tottenham are currently in third spot after the loss. They've picked up 17 points from eight games so far.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says team in high spirits after win

The spirit around the Arsenal camp is high after yet another phenomenal win, especially against their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. Here's what Mikel Arteta had to say regarding his team's morale:

"Absolutely. I think it starts in that dressing room. When you get the right people and the right players and that’s taking them to another level with all the members of staff that are a huge part of the team. "

"It doesn’t matter what level. It can be the highest level. You start to get connected and then you start to deliver that on the pitch and transmit certain things on the pitch.

He added:

"Then you connect the way we have done with our fans and it becomes something really powerful. I think this is the biggest success that this group of players are having."

