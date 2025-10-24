"The tactics haven't changed, but the personnel have" - Michael Owen reveals key reason behind Liverpool star Mo Salah's dip in form

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen believes Mohamed Salah's age and Trent Alexander-Arnold's departure are the key reasons for the Egyptian's form. He is confident that the forward will be back to his best soon and just needs a bit of time.

Ad

Speaking to Sky Bet, Owen said that Salah is at an age when the Englishman retired from football and believes the body has slowed down. He added that it would not be a surprise if the Egyptian starts scoring from the next match and said (via GOAL):

"Salah has been scoring goals for years and years. Nobody would be surprised if he scored in his next game and went on a run. If there's anyone in the Premier League you shouldn't doubt, it's him. That said, if there's something more going on, then age could be a factor - he's 33 now. I retired at that age myself, so you can't go on forever. That's one possible reason."

Ad

Trending

Owen added that Conor Bradley is different from Alexander-Arnold, and that has forced Salah to drop deeper to get the ball, and said:

"Another is that there's no Trent Alexander-Arnold feeding him those balls anymore - the dynamic has changed. Conor Bradley plays differently, he looks to run past Salah rather than serve him. I did some analysis on TV showing that Salah is picking up the ball about 10 per cent deeper on average than last season."

Ad

"The tactics haven't changed, but the personnel have. Or it could just be that the team isn't firing yet. Every attacking player goes through a spell like this. It's more likely just a blip, and he'll bounce back soon, but it could be a bit of all the above."

Mohamed Salah has scored just two goals and assisted as many times in the Premier League this season. The Liverpool star has managed just one goal in the UEFA Champions League and was benched for the 5-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and the 1-0 loss to Galatasaray.

Ad

Arne Slot not worried about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Arne Slot spoke about Mohamed Salah in his pre-Brentford press conference, admitting that he was not worried about his star player's form. He added that it was a new situation as the Egyptian is not used to missing chances and said:

"I don't know if it's sharpness or not. It's so difficult for me to say why this is – I could come up with a few reasons, which I'm not sure that is the reason. But I think in general, in football players miss chances, and Mo is a human being as well. We are not used to him missing chances, let alone a few in a row, but these things can happen."

Liverpool have lost their last three matches in the Premier League, slipping from first to third in the table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More