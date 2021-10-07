"The talent he has is unbelievable" - Luke Shaw says he's in 'no doubt' Jadon Sancho will come good at Manchester United

Manchester United attacker Jadon Sancho is yet to hit the ground running following his switch to Old Trafford this summer. But Red Devils defender Luke Shaw is confident the former Borussia Dortmund star will soon step up for the team.

Sancho is yet to provide a goal contribution in nearly ten games for his new side this season. Nevertheless, Shaw believes it's only a matter of time before the young Englishman finds his footing at Old Trafford.

"Sometimes, for people, it takes time," the left-back said while discussing Jadon Sancho's slow start to life at Manchester United.

Shaw has said that Sancho has looked sharp in training, but needs a little bit of luck to open his account for United.

"I wouldn’t say struggle because I don’t think he’s struggling at the moment," said Shaw. He’s working extremely hard behind closed doors. He’s training really well, and looking really sharp. He just hasn’t had that bit of luck that sometimes you need for your first goal or first assist. But I’ve got no doubt in my mind, it’s coming.

The United left-back added that Sancho could reach the pinnacle of the sport if he stays focussed and grounded. Shaw said:

"The talent he (Sancho) has is unbelievablel he can go right to the very top. It’s just about him staying focussed, keep doing what he’s doing in training and working hard. His time will come."

Manchester United signed Jadon Sancho in a big-money transfer from Borussia Dortmund, paying £73 million for his services this summer. The attacker was one of three high-profile signings the Red Devils made, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane being the other two.

Sancho was expected to light up the Premier League on his arrival at Old Trafford this summer. But so far, he has failed to deliver on that promise. The winger has been a pale shadow of his illustrious self in recent weeks, and fans are already running out of patience.

How Jadon Sancho compares with other Manchester United summer signings this year

Jadon Sancho (right) is still waiting for his first goal for Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho is yet to contribute a goal or assist for Manchester United since joining the club this summer. The Englishman has made nine appearances for the Red Devils so far. He has amassed 435 minutes of game time across the Premier League, Champions League and the EFL Cup.

But Sancho has been nowhere near the level of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been on a tear since his return to United after 12 years. The Portuguese has already scored five goals in six games across competitions for United.

Meanwhile, Varane has also made a promising start, producing a couple of decent displays at the heart of United's defence in recent games. The Frenchman has played seven games so far, recording one assist to his name, which came in his debut game.

