"The team had been built with Ole and his idea" - Bruno Fernandes explains why Ralf Rangnick failed at Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes believes Ralf Rangnick failed as interim Manchester United manager because he was trying to implement a new style of play on a team lacking in confidence.

Rangnick replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as interim manager of the Red Devils in November last year but endured a difficult spell at the club.

The German's intense high pressing philosophy didn't bed well with the squad at Old Trafford.

Rangnick's stint saw him win 11 of 29 games in charge of Manchester United, losing nine and drawing as many.

He could only lead United to a sixth-placed finish in the league.

Ralf Rangnick has warned that there will be no quick fix at Old Trafford under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Fernandes has commented on the German tactician's time at the club in an interview with The Athletic.

He believes it was the wrong time for Rangnick to try and implement change:

“Ralf came with his idea of playing with intensity and pressing and how he was used to playing in Germany. But it did not quite work out with us because there was an atmosphere between everyone where the confidence was low and everything was really down."

United suffered three demoralizing defeats under Solskjaer before Rangnick replaced the Norweigan.

The Red Devils lost 5-0 to Liverpool, 2-0 to Manchester City and 4-1 to Watford.

Fernandes alludes to this, saying:

“It is really difficult to come off when you are in that run.

He added:

“It is nothing to do with Ralf. He tried his best. He is a good manager with good ideas but it did not fit with everyone. This is because the team had been built with Ole and his idea, and then a new manager comes in with [his own idea]."

Fernandes concluded:

"That probably could be the difference at the club because every manager who has been here has had different ideas, so they bring different players in.”

Manchester United improve under Erik ten Hag

Ten Hag has impressed at the start of his tenure

Ten Hag was appointed Manchester United manager in April and got to work in May, the day after leaving former club Ajax.

The Dutch coach has set about changing the morale in the dressing room, implementing his own style and rebuilding what was a broken squad.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



"He has brought discipline, which is something we missed in the past. Everyone must be on the same page", tells Bruno Fernandes: "Ten Hag has an idea. He has a style. You have to follow his rules. He is strict on that. And I like that".

Ten Hag is having success as the Red Devils look a much more cohesive unit.

Defensively, they have dramatically improved and their summer signings are paying dividends.

Manchester United sit fifth in the league after a disappointing opening two defeats and have gone on a four-match winning streak.

Next up for Ten Hag's side will be the biggest test of all when they face cross-city rivals and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on October 2.

