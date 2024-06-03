“The team comes first” - Lionel Scaloni explains why he reluctantly omitted Paulo Dybala from Argentina’s Copa America squad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has explained his reasons for leaving out Paulo Dybala from his team's Copa America squad.

The 30-year-old AS Roma star has been impressive this campaign in Italy, having scored 16 goals and assisted 10 in 39 matches across competitions. Despite this, La Albiceleste boss Scaloni has seemingly left out the former Juventus man due to professional reasons.

When asked about Dybala's exclusion from the squad, he said (via @AlbicelesteTalk):

"Dybala didn't come because of professional issues and the list we have in mind. There are some players we need to evaluate due to their physical conditions."

He added:

"We have a big affection for him, but the team comes first. There are decisions and we left him out with all the pain in the world."

To date, Dybala has made 38 appearances across competitions for Argentina, bagging three goals. Despite being a part of the team's World Cup-winning squad in 2022, he made just two appearances, racking up a total playing time of 17 minutes.

Therefore, it seems like the South American country would do fine without the attacking midfielder in this summer's Copa America. With Lionel Messi guaranteed to start, Scaloni can pick from Angel Di Maria, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Alejandro Garnacho for the other attacking spots.

Messi and Co. kickstart their Copa America campaign in a match against Canada on June 20.

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul provides opinion on Paulo Dybala's exclusion from Copa America squad

Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has provided his take on Paulo Dybala's surprise exclusion from the Copa America squad. According to the Atletico Madrid man, only Lionel Messi has a guaranteed spot in the team.

He then stated that the rest of the players have to fight it out amongst themselves to make the cut. While speaking in an interview with Bolavip, De Paul said (via Roma Press):

"Scaloni has always been very clear: there is only one player who has a guaranteed place in the squad and that is Messi. The others fight and try to do their best in their respective teams to be there."

"The fact that Paulo Dybala is not here is a tough blow, because I love him and because he is also my friend, who is a part of this, of our group."

De Paul and Dybala have shared the pitch 17 times for their nation without managing a joint goal contribution. They're yet to win the Copa America while playing together.