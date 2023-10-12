“The team doesn’t fail” - Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo spotted working out with Sergio Busquets’ partner Elena Galera

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently shared an Instagram story of herself working out with Sergio Busquet's partner Elena Galera.

The better halves of the current Inter Miami stars have enjoyed a good relationship since their partners played together at Barcelona. As per the Sun, the two have previously holidayed together along with the partners of Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

Now, the pair continue to enjoy each other's company after their partners decided to join Inter Miami this summer. Posting an image with the 33-year-old social media influencer at the gym, Roccuzzo wrote on her Instagram story:

"The team doesn't fail."

Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram story with Elena Galera

Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo met as children in Argentina and ended up getting married in 2017. The couple co-parent three boys together - Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

The 36-year-old forward and Busquets share a longstanding relationship themselves, having played at Barcelona for a number of years. The pair have appeared on a staggering 579 occasions beside one another for Inter Miami and the Blaugrana, managing 23 joint goal contributions.

So far, Messi has completed 13 appearances for Inter Miami, bagging 11 goals and five assists. Meanwhile, Busquets has appeared on 18 occasions for the Herons, assisting one goal, but is yet to score his first for the club.

"We like to stay at home" - Lionel Messi on enjoying time with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and their children

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Inter Miami star and Barcelona legend Lionel Messi recently spoke about what it's like being a father in 2019 while representing the Catalan outfit. The attacker revealed that he most enjoys spending time at home with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children.

The pair welcomed their first son, Thiago, in 2012, their second, Mateo, in 2015, and Ciro in 2018. Speaking about how life changed after he became a father, Messi said (via People):

"You gather experience in all aspects of life, on and off the field. But, as a human being, having three children changed my perspective on life, my way of thinking and it also helped me grow.

"Even though there are few moments of respite at home with three kids, we try to enjoy every second with them, whether it is watching the TV, playing or whatever. We like to stay at home and enjoy these moments."

Messi often share pictures of himself with his family on Instagram, much like his wife. He boasts an incredible 488 million followers on the social media platform, while his partner has just over 37 million.