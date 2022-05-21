"The team is getting better" - David Seaman insists Mikel Arteta is 'right man' for Arsenal job

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman has hailed coach Mikel Arteta as the 'right man' for the job despite the Gunners' recent Premier League meltdown.

The Gunners looked poised to make a UEFA Champions League return with a fourth-place finish. However, consecutive losses to Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United threw a spanner in their work.

They're now two points behind Spurs in fifth and need their derby rivals to lose against already relegated Norwich City on the final day while they themselves need to beat struggling Everton too.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball "The closer the game is, I'm more hopeful"



Mikel Arteta is still feeling confident that Arsenal can pull off a final day miracle to make it into the top four "The closer the game is, I'm more hopeful"Mikel Arteta is still feeling confident that Arsenal can pull off a final day miracle to make it into the top four https://t.co/FApCgAhfn0

Arteta, who signed a contract extension with the club last month, has garnered his fair share of flak for the Gunners' recent failings. However, Seaman is convinced he has done a good job. Speaking on his podcast Seaman Says, the 58-year-old said (via Football 365):

“I still feel that Arteta’s the right man. I see what he does in training, his coaching methods and the intensity, passion and quality that he’s got. The demands he makes on the players are really high, and for me, the team is getting better."

Arsenal haven't played in the UEFA Champions League since the 2016-17 season, while their last Premier League title came way back in 2003-04.

Seaman feels despite the gap between the Gunners and the leading duo of Liverpool and Manchester City, Arsenal must challenge for the trophy, with Europe's premier club tournament also on their agenda. He said:

“They need be top five again (by Christmas next season); they need to be going for Champions League. It’s going to be difficult for them to be challenging for the Premier League because of the gap from Liverpool and Man City.

He added:

“They need to be challenging; if they’re not, no matter who is the manager at Arsenal, there would be questions asked. They need to be in a position to go for Europe. Europe should be the main aim every season, at least. If we’re not top five, then there will be a lot of questions asked.”

Arsenal host Everton on the final matchday of the 2021-22 season on Sunday.

Europa League beckons Arsenal

The Gunners' UEFA Champions League hopes aren't mathematically over yet. However, Tottenham are unlikely to lose against Norwich, who have been abject once again this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK



Surely they can't Spurs that up Tottenham only need 1 point against relegated Norwich to secure Champions League football over Arsenal.Surely they can't Spurs that up Tottenham only need 1 point against relegated Norwich to secure Champions League football over Arsenal.Surely they can't Spurs that up 👀 https://t.co/h70rG8TdrI

As things stand, the Gunners are heading into the UEFA Europa League, a competition they could win next year if they can build on the promise shown this season.

