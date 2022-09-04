"The team looks strong" - Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg makes interesting 'favourites' claim ahead of Manchester United clash

Former Arsenal winger Freddie Ljungberg has said that the Gunners will start as favourites in their Premier League clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday (September 4).

Mikel Arteta's side are yet to drop a point after five games, leading champions Manchester City by a point and with a game in hand. The north London outfit will seek to extend their perfect record on Sunday after beating the likes of Bournemouth, Fulham and Aston Villa in their opening five games.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will hope to extend their own winning streak, having beaten Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City in their last three outings. Erik ten Hag's side are six points behind league leaders Arsenal in the standings.

Speaking to The Sun, Ljungberg termed his former club a 'strong' team. He also lauded them for their transfer business this summer, saying:

"This season Arsenal look really good. Winning five games in a row is a great start for the season. They spent the money again this summer and have great players. And as a result, they look great. But I don't think they have exceeded expectations. The team looks strong, players on players."

The two-time Premier League winner expects an 'interesting' game at Old Trafford:

"Now they face a sterner test against United, even if I think they are favourites as they look better than them. But United have won three games in a row, so it's going to be a really interesting game."

Arsenal and Manchester United missed out on the UEFA Champions League last campaign, finishing fifth and sixth respectively.

Freddie Ljungberg assesses new Arsenal signing Gabriel Jesus

The Gunners roped in Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45 million in July this year to fill a void in offence. The 25-year-old striker has hit the ground running at the Emirates, registering three goals and as many assists in five Premier League games this season.

When asked whether Jesus is one of the best strikers to play for the Gunners, Ljungberg told The Sun:

"I don't think we can put Gabriel there yet. But he has the potential and is a very talented young player. This is the first time he has a regular spot; he knows he's going to play week in, week out, which allows him to have some confidence in his game. Let's talk and wait until the end of the season."

He added:

"That said, Gabriel Jesus looks good but (no, he's not) the best striker since Titi because the club has had some nice strikers since Thierry Henry. But Gabriel Jesus is devastating, and I am looking forward to seeing him this season."

Arsenal lost on their last league visit to Old Trafford, losing 3-2 in December last year.

