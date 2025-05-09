“The team has to make the individuals better” - Ex-Real Madrid star makes interesting claim on Kylian Mbappe signing affecting Los Blancos

Former Real Madrid player Álvaro Benito has claimed that Kylian Mbappe cannot be blamed for the club's season. He believes that the team needs to step up and take the blame as a group and not blame the individuals.

In a conversation on El Larguero (SER), Benito stated that Mbappe needs to work more off the ball and added that the Frenchman is not responsible for the club's season. He claimed that any side in the world would be better with the former PSG striker in the team and said via SI:

"It's not Mbappé's responsibility if Real Madrid doesn't win anything this year. I'm absolutely clear about that. The point is that the team has to make the individuals better and vice versa. What we have to do is convince him of his work without the ball. Any team is better with Mbappé than without him."

Kylian Mbappe joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 after he ran down his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract. He has scored 36 goals for Los Blancos in 52 games across competitions and has been leading their attack.

Kylian Mbappe has been a failure at Real Madrid, claims Jerome Rothen

Jerome Rothen said on RMC Sport earlier this season that Kylian Mbappe was one of the main culprits at Real Madrid this season. He said that the Frenchman has 'gone backwards' and the club have also suffered because of him and said:

"He is one of the culprits. We don't want to put all the blame on Kylian Mbappe for the match, but we expected a decisive Mbappe and he wasn't. I saw him a bit awkward. He didn't always hit the mark in the few chances he had. A striker of his calibre has to improve. As for individual performances, he was quite mediocre. The other disappointment, and in this case Mbappé is perhaps responsible, is his style, his way of being. We don't see it."

"Mbappé is stingy in defense, he is not someone who focuses tactically on protecting the midfield. Looking at Carlo Ancelotti's system yesterday, this is the question I asked myself. The fact of having signed Mbappé has destabilized Madrid tactically. In the important games since the beginning of the season, Real Madrid have not been up to par. For me, this is a problem."

The Merengues were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Arsenal in the quarterfinals. They lost the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana finals to Barcelona. They could lose the LaLiga title to the Catalan side as well if they lose the El Clasico on May 11.

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More