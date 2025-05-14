Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has claimed Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham have suffered this season due to the addition of Kylian Mbappe to the squad. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos last summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

Ad

During an interview with COPE, Capello stated that the Real Madrid trio do not help each other on the pitch. He wants to see more unity and believes the club has suffered because Carlo Ancelotti had to change his system to accommodate Mbappe. He said (via Madrid Universal):

"With Mbappe's arrival, Vinicius and Bellingham found themselves competing physically, technically, and positionally. They didn't help each other. It's been a difficult year because with Mbappe we had to change the system, and then came all the absences in defence."

Ad

Trending

When asked about Carlo Ancelotti leaving Real Madrid this summer, Capello added:

"Yes, I think his situation is unfair. But I know Real Madrid. At this club, it's not enough to participate; you have to win. The numbers speak for themselves, people forget that. He had a strong team, and with that strong team, he won. He's intelligent, he knows how to manage the locker room, he has charisma… that's important. And Ancelotti has it."

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Los Blancos at the end of the season and is reportedly set to be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. Ancelotti has already been announced as the new coach of the Brazil national team.

Real Madrid are set to end the season without any major trophies after losing to Barcelona last weekend in LaLiga. They are now seven points behind Barca with three matches left in the league and have already lost the Copa del Rey final to the Catalan side.

Ad

Former Real Madrid player backs Kylian Mbappe and makes bold claims

Alvaro Benito spoke about Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid earlier this month and claimed that the Frenchman cannot be blamed for the club's poor season. He said that the group of players needs to do better together, and it is not one individual's responsibility. He told El Larguero (via SI):

Ad

"It's not Mbappé's responsibility if Real Madrid doesn't win anything this year. I'm absolutely clear about that. The point is that the team has to make the individuals better and vice versa. What we have to do is convince him of his work without the ball. Any team is better with Mbappé than without him."

Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos last summer after running down his contract at PSG. He has scored 38 goals for the Spanish giants this season in 52 appearances.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More