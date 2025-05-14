Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has claimed Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham have suffered this season due to the addition of Kylian Mbappe to the squad. The Frenchman joined Los Blancos last summer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.
During an interview with COPE, Capello stated that the Real Madrid trio do not help each other on the pitch. He wants to see more unity and believes the club has suffered because Carlo Ancelotti had to change his system to accommodate Mbappe. He said (via Madrid Universal):
"With Mbappe's arrival, Vinicius and Bellingham found themselves competing physically, technically, and positionally. They didn't help each other. It's been a difficult year because with Mbappe we had to change the system, and then came all the absences in defence."
When asked about Carlo Ancelotti leaving Real Madrid this summer, Capello added:
"Yes, I think his situation is unfair. But I know Real Madrid. At this club, it's not enough to participate; you have to win. The numbers speak for themselves, people forget that. He had a strong team, and with that strong team, he won. He's intelligent, he knows how to manage the locker room, he has charisma… that's important. And Ancelotti has it."
Carlo Ancelotti will leave Los Blancos at the end of the season and is reportedly set to be replaced by Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso. Ancelotti has already been announced as the new coach of the Brazil national team.
Real Madrid are set to end the season without any major trophies after losing to Barcelona last weekend in LaLiga. They are now seven points behind Barca with three matches left in the league and have already lost the Copa del Rey final to the Catalan side.
Former Real Madrid player backs Kylian Mbappe and makes bold claims
Alvaro Benito spoke about Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid earlier this month and claimed that the Frenchman cannot be blamed for the club's poor season. He said that the group of players needs to do better together, and it is not one individual's responsibility. He told El Larguero (via SI):
"It's not Mbappé's responsibility if Real Madrid doesn't win anything this year. I'm absolutely clear about that. The point is that the team has to make the individuals better and vice versa. What we have to do is convince him of his work without the ball. Any team is better with Mbappé than without him."
Kylian Mbappe joined Los Blancos last summer after running down his contract at PSG. He has scored 38 goals for the Spanish giants this season in 52 appearances.