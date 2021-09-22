"The team needs you" - Joan Laporta sends message to Barcelona supporters

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued a statement following the club's recent performances. The Blaugrana have struggled in recent weeks, winning just one of their last four games across all competitions.

Laporta has called for the fans to rally behind the team following their 1-1 draw against Granada last time out. Barcelona went behind early in the game, thanks to a goal by Domingos Duarte, but managed to score a 90th minute equalizer through Ronald Araujo. The draw comes after Barcelona's 3-0 humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League last week.

Addressing the fans, Laporta said:

"Hello, Barcelona fans. I ask you to keep supporting our team. The team needs you, and [they are] thankful to you. You know we are experiencing a difficult time and these are the moments when you need to stand by us.

“This week, a Barcelona delegation is going to the Palos de la Frontera to a supporters’ club event, which coincides with the match in Cadiz. In Cadiz, you can be sure that the team will try to win. I don’t know what will happen, but no matter what, in the next match against Levante this week, keep supporting our team. The team needs it. And try to remain calm, we know what needs to be done and we will sort it."

The team's performances have had many people around the club calling for Ronald Koeman to be sacked, with Laporta reportedly on the lookout for a new manager to take the helm at Barcelona.

"Coach can never say that the president can't speak" - Laporta's advisor on Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman is in the hot seat

Ronald Koeman criticized Laporta last week following queries about his potential contract extension at Barcelona. Laporta's advisor, Enric Masip, hit out at the Dutchman for the criticism of the club president.

He told Esport3, as reported by MARCA:

"Koeman made some comments that for me, as a former sportsperson, the coach can never say that the president can't speak, because the president is the president. That is my opinion. The next day we went down to the pitch and gave Ronald a hug.

"Right now, we are in a dynamic that is not the most positive. What we have to try to do is change the dynamic. It is a matter of trust and changing the dynamics. If the coach is in his place, it is considered that he is given the confidence to continue."

