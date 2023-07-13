"The team proved that last year" - Barcelona new signing claims the Catalan club are better than rivals Real Madrid

While talking about El Clasico, Barcelona's latest addition Inigo Martinez has boldly asserted that his new football team is superior to Real Madrid. The 32-year-old central defender has officially donned the Blaugrana colors, signing his inaugural contract at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

The unveiling of Martinez was marked by a volley of questions, and naturally, the hot topic of the historic club rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid took center stage. Loyal to his new colors, Martinez did not hesitate to express his belief that Barcelona are the more formidable of the two.

The veteran confidently stated (via Football Espana):

“Barca better than Madrid? Needless to say, yes. The team proved that last year. Why not again this year? We have a great team. You see the work they’re doing and you see last year’s titles. I know where I come from, what the club and what I need to do."

He made it abundantly clear that he, and the team, were set to rise to the occasion and cement their dominance over the Madridistas:

“We come to win and to fight for our position with others. We are above all people and teammates. The best thing is to perform 100% and be better than our rivals.”

The defender has had an impressive career with Athletic Bilbao, racking up 177 appearances and helped the club keep 43 clean sheets.

Barcelona have a "better team" than Real Madrid: Florentino Perez

The Blaugrana emerged victoriously from the shadows of a challenging phase, seizing the La Liga title last season. Club president Joan Laporta ingeniously maneuvered their financial gears, infusing the club with much-needed funds, thus enabling the acquisition of key players.

This strategic play bore fruit within Spain's borders, as they clinched the top spot in the league with an impressive 88 points; a considerable 10-point lead over Real Madrid. The icing on the cake for the Catalans came in the form of the Spanish Super Cup, which they lifted after triumphing over their eternal rivals in the final.

Laporta voiced his firm belief in the superiority of the Barcelona team over Real Madrid in an interview with Sport (via AS):

"We have a better team than Madrid and, individually, we are also better than our rivals by a distance. As a member and a fan I am very satisfied with the team we are building."

Even as Barcelona continue to scout for more talent and manage player exits, Laporta expressed satisfaction with the recent arrivals:

"We already have a very competitive team. We have won the Spanish League and we can continue exercising dominance in this competition. I am focused on making a good team over signing individuals. We have signed Gundogan and Inigo Martinez and they will give us great performances like the others that will come."

Poll : 0 votes