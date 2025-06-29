"The team's stability doesn't depend on him alone" - Former Al-Nassr star makes bold Cristiano Ronaldo claim as he signs new deal

Former Al-Nassr goalkeeper Mudhi Al-Dosari believes the Knights of Najd's stability cannot solely depend on Cristiano Ronaldo. His comments arrived after Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr on June 26, keeping him at the club until June 2027.
Al-Nassr had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, as they failed to win any silverware under Stefano Pioli's tutelage. They were the only PIF-backed side not to win a trophy, with Al-Ittihad winning the Saudi Pro League title and the King Cup of Champions. Additionally, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli won the Saudi Super Cup and the AFC Champions League, respectively.
The Riyadh-based outfit have been in turmoil behind the scenes this summer. Pioli was sacked earlier this week after less than a year in charge. Moreover, Al-Nassr CEO Majed Al-Sorour was also fired by the club's board of directors earlier this month and has publicly announced his intentions of pursuing legal action against the club.
To make matters worse, Al-Nassr have failed to win any official trophies over the past two years. While Cristiano Ronaldo's renewal amid their issues on and off the pitch was welcomed by fans, Al-Dosari told Arabic news outlet Kooora:
"Renewing Cristiano’s contract is an important step. He has contributed a lot to the team, and although he hasn’t been successful in winning any titles, he has been one of the most outstanding players since joining."
He added:
"The management must be vigilant after this step, because the team's stability doesn't depend on Cristiano alone. There are many technical and administrative problems that Al-Nassr has been suffering from for years, and there are always no radical solutions."
"The correction must begin now, not at the start of the season or after the first stumble, because any solutions then will be ineffective. What the team has experienced over the past two seasons has not satisfied its fans or met their aspirations. I hope we witness a distinguished season in which Al-Alamy truly awakens."
While Al-Nassr's sporting director, Fernando Hierro, has also been reportedly sacked, former Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus is expected to replace Pioli as their new manager. Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. will be hoping to reverse their fortunes next season, with Jesus having led Al-Hilal to the title during the 2023-24 campaign.
Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate in advanced negotiations with Fenerbahce after Al-Nassr give green light: Reports
As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have given the green light to Fenerbahce to sign Jhon Duran this summer. Negotiations between Duran and the Turkish club are reportedly advancing after the Colombian held positive talks with director Devin Ozek on June 28.
In an attempt to bolster their attack last season, Al-Nassr signed Duran from Aston Villa in January for a reported transfer fee of £64 million. However, the 21-year-old was unable to help the club win any silverware, despite playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up front.
Duran garnered 12 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions for the Knights of Najd but was also wasteful in front of goal. He will hope to recapture his best form under Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce next season if the transfer goes through.