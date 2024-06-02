"The team will continue to fight and play" - Inter Miami star backs team to perform in Lionel Messi's Copa America absence

Inter Miami star Jordi Alba insisted that the team would try to maintain their levels even when superstar Lionel Messi leaves the side for national duty. The 36-year-old is set to feature in the Copa America for Argentina, which is set to kick off on June 20, with the final scheduled for July 14.

Alba said (via Goal.com):

“Knowing the player that he is for us, it's hard, but the team will continue to compete as much as possible, and that will be noticed. It's an important absence for us, but we hope he does well in Copa America, we hope he has a great tournament and joins us again when it's time. If that's after the final, well - but in the meantime, the team will continue to fight and play.”

Depending on how well La Albiceleste perform in the tournament, Messi could miss upto five games for the Florida side. He could be out of action for their clashes against the Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew, Nashville SC, Charlotte FC, and FC Cincinnati.

The Argentine superstar has been the driving force behind the side as they find themselves at the top of the Eastern Conference with 35 points from 18 games. He has been in sensational form, bagging 12 goals and 13 assists in 12 league games this season.

They could also miss the services of striker Luis Suarez who could be called up for the tournament by Uruguay. It remains to be seen if they can maintain their position and remain in contention for the MLS Cup without their top stars.

Lionel Messi sets another record as Inter Miami held to 3-3 draw by St Louis City

He has been in great form for the side.

Lionel Messi bagged his 12th goal of the campaign to become the fastest player to reach 25 goal contributions in a MLS season. The 36-year-old scored in the first half to level the scores for Inter Miami, reaching the milestone in just 12 games.

The record was previously held by Mexican forward Carlos Vela, who did it in 16 games for LAFC back in 2019. It has been shattered by the Argentine who now has 12 goals and 13 assists to begin the campaign.

Inter Miami conceded early on before Messi equalised. Indiana Vassilev restored St Louis's lead before Luis Suarez restored parity in an exciting first half. The Uruguayan then proceeded to put the ball in his own net but a late goal from Jordi Alba salvaged a point for the league leaders.