"The same thing can happen for Ronaldo" - Del Piero says Lionel Messi's Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal could win the FIFA 2022 World Cup 

Former Italy forward Alessandro Del Piero believes that Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo both have a chance of winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He stated that both countries will need everything to go their way during the tournament and will need to start well.

Argentina beat Italy in the La Finalissima 3-0 on Wednesday, June 1 at Wembley to lift another trophy after their Copa America win last year. They completely dominated the Italians, making 17 attempts on goal with 10 being on target.

After the match, Del Piero spoke on ESPN FC's YouTube channel about the chances of La Albiceleste in the upcoming World Cup. He highlighted Italy's 2020 EURO win and stressed that anything can happen and that both Messi and Ronaldo have a chance to win it.

De Piero said:

"The Euro 2020 proved that when a team comes together they can do amazing things. And of course, there's a kind of emotional way to see the last World Cup for Messi. The same thing can happen for Ronaldo. They basically have two very similar teams."

He added:

"It's good that we're going to the last World Cup for these amazing players with a good team that actually can win the tournament because it's one month. Everything has to be perfect for one month. But you need to start that tournament on the right foot. And I believe both teams, including Argentina, have the right foot to start."

Del Piero claimed that La Albiceleste are perhaps not the best team in the tournament currently. However, he feels they need to prove that they are the strongest team to win the tournament.

He said:

"Are they the best team actually now? No, for sure, no. There are much better teams than them, structured together and accomplished tactically and everything and experience, yes."

He added:

"But you never know what can happen in that month, and not most of the time, the better team wins the tournament. It is the strongest team there that is going to win the tournament. So you need to prove that you are the strongest in that period."

A potentially last World Cup for Argentina's Lionel Messi and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo

The upcoming World Cup could be the last time the world sees the duo play in their national colors in the biggest tournament of them all. Arguably the two greatest players ever to grace the game will, hence, look to top off their national careers with the trophy.

Argentina cruised through the World Cup Qualification while Portugal had to go through the qualifiers in March to make it to the tournament in Qatar.

Ronaldo has had a tough season with Manchester United and will hope to make a statement in his national colors. Meanwhile, Messi has finally taken off for Paris Saint-Germain and will look to carry on his good form into the next season.

Whoever wins, though, the tournament could be the end of an incredible era for Ronaldo and Messi's footballing glory days at the international level.

