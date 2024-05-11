"The only thing they might regret' – Bacary Sagna names the two matches that have 'cost' Arsenal the Premier League title

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna has asserted that the Gunners' failure to win twice against Fulham will end up costing his former club the Premier League title.

The Gunners, who ended second by five points past season, are currently atop the standings with 83 points from 36 games. However, Manchester City are just a point behind them with an extra game in hand.

Expand Tweet

Last August, Arsenal dropped two vital points at home to London rivals Fulham in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Afterwards, Mikel Arteta's outfit slumped to a 2-1 away loss at the hands of the Cottagers on New Year's Eve.

Speaking recently to UK-based online bookmaker Paddy Power, Sagna shared his thoughts on the Gunners' chances of winning their first league title in 20 years. The former right-back said (h/t Metro):

"It's difficult to explain what Arsenal need to do to win the league... they have the quality in every single position. They've been consistent and they're having a great season. The only thing they might regret is losing to Fulham away and drawing at home. For me, that was a turning point... they dropped important points in those two games."

However, Sagna went on to laud the north London outfit, commenting:

"Arsenal are a top team, but they ended up losing and drawing games they should've won. They've been more mature, but those games will cost them a lot. They are still in contention; they've managed to be up there, and they deserve a lot of credit. A few years ago, they were standing in the same position as Manchester United are in today. The club is back to its best."

The Gunners will visit Manchester United this Sunday (May 12), while City will face Fulham during a trip to Craven Cottage this Saturday.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal backed to beat Manchester United

In his column for Paddy Power, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson backed Arsenal to beat Manchester United 3-0 in their Premier League encounter at Old Trafford this Sunday. He wrote:

"I don't know who's going to play at the back for Manchester United or whether they've got someone coming back to fitness, but they were just a mess [in a 4-0 league loss] against Crystal Palace. Just wide open. I'll go for a comfortable away win – hopefully!"

The Gunners, who are on a four-match winning streak, have recorded six wins and just two losses in their past 10 meetings against United.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are eighth in the league table with 54 points from 35 games – 13 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa.