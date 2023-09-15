“The only thing Ronaldo is ahead of Messi is the age” – When Ibrahimovic made controversial claim on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his controversial takes and same is the case with his opinion on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. He jokingly suggested in 2022 that the only factor the Portuguese star was ahead of the Argentine was age.

Fans have been debating for nearly two decades about who between the two footballers is better and there seems to be no end to it. Even professional footballers, current and past, have been divided in their opinion but the two superstars are undoubtedly the best of this generation.

When Ibrahimovic was quizzed about it, the now-retired star claimed that Ronaldo was only ahead of Messi in age. SPORTbible quoted him as saying:

"The only thing Ronaldo is ahead of Messi is the age."

Back in 2016, Ibrahimovic made similar claims and was quoted by GiveMeSport as saying:

"I think Messi is one of a kind. What he's doing, I don't know if we will see another player do the things that he does. It is different [with Ronaldo] because he is the result of hard training. It is not natural."

Ibrahimovic played 42 matches with Lionel Messi and the two combined for 10 goals at Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo claims the rivalry with Lionel Messi is done

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that his rivalry with Lionel Messi does not exist anymore. He added that the duo have taken football to another level and changed the history of football forever.

He was talking to the media earlier in September when he said:

"I don't see things like that, the rivalry is gone. It was good, spectators liked it. Those who like Cristiano Ronaldo don't have to hate Messi and vice versa. We've done well, we have changed the history of football. We are respected all over the world, that's the most important thing."

He added:

"He's followed his path and I have followed mine, regardless of playing outside of Europe. From what I've seen, he's been doing well and so have I. The legacy lives on, but I don't see the rivalry like that. We shared the stage many times, it was 15 years. I'm not saying we're friends, I've never had dinner with him, but we're professional colleagues and we respect each other."

Messi has left Europe to play for Inter Miami in the United States, while Ronaldo has moved to Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.