"The time has come to build our new history" - Santos president sends message to Neymar Jr as he closes in on return to club

Santos President Marcelo Texiera has sent a message to Neymar Jr. as his side prepares for an emotional reunion with the iconic forward. The Brazilian forward is negotiating to rejoin his boyhood club after his contract with Al-Hilal was recently terminated.

The Brazilian forward began his career with the Brazilian club in 2009 before moving to Barcelona in 2013 for a reported €88 million fee. Taking to Instagram as the potential reunion draws closer, Texiera shared a video of the forward's time at the club with the caption:

"It seems like yesterday, time flies by so fast. The time has come to build our new story. Come back home, we are with open arms!"

Before his departure, Neymar Jr. played 225 games for Santos, the most appearances he managed for any of the four clubs he represented. He will be keen to add to those appearances after he recovers from his latest fitness setback.

“God forbid" - What Botafogo President said when asked about the possibility of signing Neymar Jr

In November 2024, Botafogo president Durcesio Mello shut down the possibility of his side trying to sign Neymar Jr. The Brazilian star was still contracted to Al-Hilal at the time, and the forward looked likely to be allowed to leave in the winter window.

Despite holding the Brazillian record goalscorer in the highest regard, the president of the Brazilian side shut down the possibility that his side would be involved in a move for the forward. Speaking with Resenha Alvinegra via Goal at the time, Mello said:

“God forbid. Neymar is one of the greatest players I've ever seen play, he's at the same level as Messi and much better than Cristiano Ronaldo, but he ruined his career, which culminated in this injury that lasted a little over a year, and now he's injured again.”

Neymar Jr is set to return to Brazilian football with his boyhood club Santos. He hopes to have better luck with injuries moving forward. The Brazilian suffered 41 injuries since he left his homeland in 2013, missing 240 games for Barcelona, PSG, and Al-Hilal.

