“The time is now to bring him in” – Kevin Phillips urges Liverpool to complete move for ‘amazing’ player

Liverpool need to invest in the future as their star-studded line-up is aging. One prospect the Reds would love to add to their current squad is Stourbridge-born talented young midfielder Jude Bellingham.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



2021: When Jude Bellingham showed his class in the quarter-finals...



@BellinghamJude | @BVB | #UCL 🗣️ Guardiola: "He's so good for 17-years-old, he's a fantastic player."2021: When Jude Bellingham showed his class in the quarter-finals... 🗣️ Guardiola: "He's so good for 17-years-old, he's a fantastic player."2021: When Jude Bellingham showed his class in the quarter-finals...@BellinghamJude | @BVB | #UCL https://t.co/SezBTG1uZP

Kevin Phillips has suggested that now is the perfect time for Jürgen Klopp to acquire Bellingham as a long-term prospect for Liverpool's midfield. The 2000 European Golden Shoe winner thinks the youngster can learn and develop under the guidance of veterans such as Jordan Henderson.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Phillips said:

“I think he would be the natural successor to Jordan [Henderson]. Bringing him [Jude Bellingham] in at this stage would be perfect because Jordan is still there and still at the top of his game. Bellingham could learn a lot from being around him. To come and learn off Jordan, given his ability and leadership skills, would be invaluable."

Phillips also believes that Bellingham would slot straight into Liverpool's starting line-up. He added:

“He would develop so much being in and around those Liverpool players. The time is now to bring him in. He has been amazing for Dortmund and has broken into the England squad. He’d fit into that Jurgen Klopp side, no problem whatsoever.”

After an impressive run for Championship side Birmingham City, Bellingham joined the ranks of Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund in 2020. With Dortmund's reputation for nurturing young talents, Bellingham has developed into a complete footballer in a relatively short amount of time.

Why Liverpool going after Bellingham makes sense

Bellingham's progression in advanced midfield roles has made him an offensive threat to the opposition. Already accustomed to German tenacity, Bellingham would fit into Liverpool's style of play easily.

The midfielder has contributed three goals and nine assists in 24 appearances across all competitions this season. Liverpool's position both domestically and in Europe would provide Bellingham with the platform he needs to elevate his game to the next level.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @JamesPearceLFC] 🚨 NEW: Jude Bellingham is a special talent and he’s highly regarded by senior figures at Anfield. However, agreeing a deal with Dortmund wouldn’t be straightforward. It would mean Liverpool breaking their transfer record, with talk of a £90m fee. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Jude Bellingham is a special talent and he’s highly regarded by senior figures at Anfield. However, agreeing a deal with Dortmund wouldn’t be straightforward. It would mean Liverpool breaking their transfer record, with talk of a £90m fee. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] https://t.co/kP3QTf8ez4

Dortmund have performed below expectations this season. They were eliminated in the Champions League group stages and will now have to compete in the Europa League.

Domestically, they find themselves second in the Bundesliga table, nine points behind leaders Bayern Munich. If Dortmund are unable to show improvement in the second half of the season, it will be exceptionally hard for the Bundesliga club to retain their top stars.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee