"The tournament is going to be littered with high-class players” – Steven Gerrard names ‘biggest challenge’ for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has shared his thoughts on England's biggest challenge during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He believes the Three Lions will need to find the right team combination during the Qatar tournament.

Gerrard was recently present in Hyundai's Goal of the Century sustainability campaign. He also stated that he is a big admirer of Borussia Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham and tipped him for superstardom.

The 19-year-old midfielder has already made 112 appearances for Dortmund, contributing 19 goals and 21 assists.

"It's an honour really to be put in the same sentence as players like that. Players that I've looked up to." Jude Bellingham on praise from Steven Gerrard:

Gerrard said (via HITC):

“The tournament is going to be littered with high-class players, Jude, I’m a massive fan of his. I think in the next 10 to 15 years, he’s going to become an England superstar. I love the midfield area now with [his] introduction. I really like our front half."

He added:

"I think the big challenge for England is whether we can find the right personnel and find the right partnerships in defence.”

Steven Gerrard on Jude Bellingham:

"I'm really excited to watch him, I'm a massive fan!"

Gareth Southgate's team are set to start their 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21. They will also take on USA and Wales on November 26 and November 30 respectively in Group B.

Steven Gerrard's old comment about England's Mason Mount has resurfaced ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fulham FC v Aston Villa - Premier League: Former England star Steven Gerrard

Mason Mount is expected to play an important role for the Three Lions in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In light of that, Gerrard's old comments about the attacking midfielder have resurfaced. The Liverpool legend held Mount in high regard while talking ahead of Aston Villa's Premier League clash against Chelsea in December 2021. He said (via Express):

“I’ve watched his progress – of course I have. He’s a big talent for the country. I’m a massive fan of Mason, He plays with a smile on his face. He can create, he can score and he’s already a European Cup winner so I don’t think he needs the likes of myself to big him up or praise him."

He added:

"But I must say I’m a fan. I think he’s only going to get better the more he plays and the more experience he gets. He’s already certainly one of the best players in the country. I have no doubts that he will be in the next squads for a lot of tournaments.”

Mount has registered just two goals and six assists in 21 matches for Chelsea this season going into the FIFA World Cup.

