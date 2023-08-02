Following Jordi Alba's arrival in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham made a huge claim on social media as the Spaniard has reunited with his former Camp Nou teammates.

The 2023 summer transfer window has been really busy for Inter Miami. After completing the signing of seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, they added the experienced Sergio Busquets to their ranks.

With their new additions, the Herons recorded wins over Cruz Azul and Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. They have completed the signing of another Barcelona legend in Jordi Alba as the 34-year-old has joined Inter Miami as a free agent.

David Beckham's Instagram Story

David Beckham shared a picture of Jordi Alba on his Instagram story with the caption:

"And the trio is complete."

In the picture, the Spanish full-back can be seen holding the Inter Miami shirt as he stands alongside the owners of the MLS side.

Jordi Alba turned down huge offers to join David Beckham's Inter Miami

Former Barcelona star Jordi Alba has revealed that he turned down huge offers to join David Beckham's Inter Miami and play alongside his old teammates, Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

After his unveiling as the new signing of Inter Miami at DRV PNK Stadium, Alba spoke about a number of topics. The Spaniard stated that he thinks he has made the right decision by joining the MLS side. He said (via GOAL):

"Despite the offers I had for more money, the priority for me was to feel important. I think I made the right decision. This is the club that tried the hardest to get me. I am very happy to reunite with Leo and Busi here at Inter Miami."

Alba continued:

"Not just us three as players but there is a group of players here who are also very good who will help us and us them so that we win all the games we play.".

Lionel Messi has been enjoying his time at Inter Miami as he has already scored four goals in just two matches. Moreover, Sergio Busquets has taken on the role of the backbone of the team given his experience in midfield.