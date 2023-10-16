"The only true magician", "Don't realise how lucky we are" - Manchester United fans react as star shines for country in Euro qualifier

Manchester United fans have lavished praise on Bruno Fernandes after his stellar showing for Portugal in their 5-0 thrashing of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Selecao das Quinas ran riot against a poor Bosnian side at Bilino Polje on Monday (October 16) night. Roberto Martinez's men had already qualified for Euro 2024 but the Spaniard still opted to field a strong side.

Fernandes put in another excellent performance for Portugal which included a superb goal. The Manchester United captain's effort was perhaps the pick of the bunch on the night as he smashed home.

The Portuguese playmaker conjured up one key pass and completed four of six long ball attempts. He also won three of four ground duels and was a constant presence for Selecao.

Fernandes has had his fair share of critics during his time at Manchester United. He's often been one of the first stars to be put on blast if the Red Devils falter.

However, the 29-year-old has been shining for Portugal as of late. He's managed five goals and seven assists in eight Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Fernandes' former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was also on the scoresheet twice against Bosnia. Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix rounded off a perfect victory for Martinez's side.

Red Devils fans have taken time to praise their skipper for his captivating performance on international duty. One fan thinks United are lucky to possess the former Sporting CP midfielder:

"United don’t realise how lucky we are to have Bruno Fernandes."

Another fan took his hat off to Fernandes:

"Bruno Fernandes>>>> 22G/A in the last 16 game for Portugal. The only true Magician."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Red Devils captain's performance against Bosnia:

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes wins Premier League's Goal of the Month

Bruno Fernandes' audacious effort against Burnley win's EPL goal of the month.

Fernandes' remarkable volley in a 1-0 win against Burnley was named the Premier League's Goal of the Month for September. The Portuguese star was played a long ball over the top by Jonny Evans.

The Manchester United skipper waited before hitting an inch-perfect strike past Clarets goalkeeper James Trafford. It was a goal that drew similarities to Robin van Persie's title-winning goal back in 2013.

Fernandes' effort took him on to two goals and two assists in 10 games across competitions this season. It's been a difficult period for United amid a poor run of results and uncertainty over the club's ownership.