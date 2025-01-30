"The truth is that I don't see it as relevant" - Lionel Scaloni comments on Lionel Messi continuing Argentina career ahead of 2026 World Cup

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni shared his two cents on Lionel Messi continuing with the national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup. The Inter Miami superstar will be 39 years old during the tournament, with no confirmation or denial of his participation yet.

Lionel Messi leading Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was undoutedbly one of the biggest highlights of his career. La Albiceleste were held to a 3-3 draw against France in the World Cup final, with Messi scoring twice in the game. A 4-2 win on penalties, owing to a terrific performance from goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, led Argentina to their third World Cup trophy after 36 years.

Messi won his second World Cup Golden Ball for being the best player in the tournament. He also led his country to the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles. However, questions about his future with the national team have been doing the rounds, with the 2026 World Cup approaching.

Trending

In an interview with DSports Radio, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni weighed in on the issue of Lionel Messi's continuation with La Albiceleste.

“Now is not the time to talk about it. The truth is that I don't see it as relevant. He will know what is best for his career and we must let him decide in his own time," Scaloni said.

Despite being on the wrong side of his thirties, the Albiceleste captain has maintained top form for Inter Miami. Messi was the MLS MVP in 2024 and led his team to the 2024 Supporters' Shield. He is under contract with the Herons until December 2025, but there's no clarity about his future after that at the club or international level.

At Miami, Messi is reportedly expected to renew for another year. However, the legendary forward is yet to decide on his future with Argentina and his presence in the 2026 World Cup.

"I haven't set a goal to reach the World Cup" - When Lionel Messi made feelings clear on playing in the 2026 World Cup

Messi - Source: Getty

In October 2024, Lionel Messi received the MARCA America Award from the Spanish publication. In a conversation during the ceremony, the former Blaugrana superstar addressed questions about whether he would represent Argentina in the 2026 World Cup.

"In the moment, we will see. I don't like to accelerate time or look ahead. I try to enjoy every day. I hope I can keep playing at this level to feel good and be happy. When I get to do what I love, I am happy. I value that more than reaching the 2026 tournament. I haven't set a goal to reach the World Cup, but more so to live day-to-day and be well," Messi said (via ESPN).

Lionel Messi has contributed 112 goals and a joint men's international football highest 58 assists in 191 appearances across competitions for Argentina. La Pulga is also their all-time highest scorer.

Given his current form, it will not be surprising if Messi is present at the 2026 World Cup, even in a secondary role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback