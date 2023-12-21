"The truth is that" – Real Madrid loanee makes bold claims about Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid loanee Rafa Marin, who is on loan at Deportivo Alaves, has showered praise on Jude Bellingham following the midfielder's excellent start to life at the La Liga giants.

Bellingham, 20, has wasted no time in settling himself at Santiago Bernabeu since arriving in a potential €134 million deal from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. He has netted a whopping 17 goals and laid out five assists in 20 appearances across competitions this campaign.

During a recent interview with MARCA, Marin was asked to share his two cents on the young midfielder. He replied (h/t Managing Madrid):

"Well, what don't you see in Bellingham? The truth is that if you leave him space, he makes a pass. If you close him quickly, he dribbles you. For me, he has everything a footballer needs to have."

Asserting that Bellingham is an all-round footballer, Marin concluded:

"He is showing it with goals and assists, and also with that defensive character that also contributes a lot to the team. He is a fairly complicated opponent to defend, but at the same time, a nice challenge."

Queried about facing his parent club Real Madrid soon, Marin replied:

"I have been there for many years in Madrid, but the team faces tomorrow's test with great enthusiasm after the [3-0] defeat against Girona. On Thursday, we hope it will be a nice, hard-fought game and that the three points stay at home. I see the match against Real Madrid as a personal challenge to see my level."

Marin, who has featured in 15 outings for Alaves so far, is likely to start in his side's La Liga home clash against Los Blancos on December 21.

Before joining Alaves on a season-long temporary move, the 21-year-old defender netted three goals in 68 games for Real Madrid Castilla.

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham's brother draws attention from Premier League clubs

According to SPORTbible, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal lately sent top scouts to monitor Jobe Bellingham's development at Sunderland.

Jobe, who is adept at operating in an advanced midfield role similarly to Jude, has emerged as a key starter for Sunderland this term. Since arriving from Birmingham City in a potential €3.5 million deal in the summer, he has registered four goals and one assist in 22 matches.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are also reportedly aiming to plot a move for the 18-year-old in the hope of reuniting him with his older brother.