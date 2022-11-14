“The truth is being told” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister says she is ‘proud’ of her brother for opening up on situation at Manchester United despite outrage from fans

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Elma Aveiro is firmly on the Manchester United forward's side following his revealing interview with Piers Morgan. The interview, which saw Ronaldo accuse the United hierarchy of trying to push him out of the club, has sparked outrage from some fans.

However, the forward's sister is openly sharing her support for Ronaldo on her Instagram stories (via Daily Mail).

Aveiro took to Instagram to share a quote from Cristiano Ronaldo's interview, which read:

"I am not silent about doors that I will hardly open again out of pride, but more out of respect for myself."

She shared another Instagram story of the forward sitting beside Piers Morgan during the interview, tagging it with the caption:

"I will always be proud of you, my dear."

Aveiro shared a third Instagram story, where she included a clip from the interview and stated that Ronaldo was the 'biggest pride of my life'. She added another story that mentioned the Portugal captain stating that he did not respect Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

In the caption, she wrote:

"The truth is being told."

Finally, she shared tweets that were supportive of Cristiano Ronaldo.

This is not the first time that the forward's sister has been vocal in her support for the Portuguese superstar. She took to Instagram to slam Erik ten Hag after Ronaldo was substituted off during a Manchester United match against Newcastle, on 16 October.

Elma Aveiro has always been supportive of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo

This won't be the first time that Aveiro has lashed out in defense of her brother. During a difficult set of international games in September, Aveiro slammed Portugal fans with a long post after they criticized Ronaldo's poor performances

She wrote on Instagram:

"He has his family and those who love him by his side. They will always be by his side, no matter what. But the current times don't surprise me at all. The Portuguese spit on the plate they eat [from], it has always been that way. That's why when someone appears from the ashes and changes mentalities, it bothers... With you always, my king."

"Calm down. It is necessary to give a hand to those who have always given theirs to Portugal. But the Portuguese are sick, petty, soulless, stupid, ungrateful and forever ungrateful. This guy who's sitting, he's on his knees... There's no one to give him a hand."

The Portuguese has made just 16 appearances across competitions for United this season, scoring three goals.

