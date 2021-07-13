"The two biggest Real Madrid frauds" - Florentino Perez launches astonishing attack on two Los Blancos legends in leaked audio

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been heard discrediting club legends Raul and Iker Casillas in a leaked audio from 2006.

As reported by Spanish publication MARCA, Perez was far from impressed by Raul and Casillas and believes the latter was never a Real Madrid quality goalkeeper.

He later went on to attack former Los Blancos record goalscorer Raul by calling him and Iker Casillas "frauds."

In the leaked audio, Perez said:

"Casillas is not a Real Madrid standard goalkeeper, what can I say? He's not and never has been. He has been a big failure of ours. The problem is people adore him, love him, talk to him, they defend him so much.

"He is one of the biggest frauds and the other is Raul, the two biggest Real Madrid frauds are first Raul and second Casillas."

Florentino Perez also revealed that he hates the attitude players bring to the club and is not a fan of any of them.

"The players are very selfish, you can't count on them for anything. If you do, you've made a mistake and they'll let you down, it's ridiculous. I have an awful view of the players."

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

🎙| Leaked Florentino quote from 2006: "Casillas is not a GK for Madrid, what do you want me to tell you? He’s not, never been. It’s been a great failure we’ve had….Well, one of the great scams and the second one is Raúl. The two great Madrid scams.” pic.twitter.com/WYx6bKZo0C — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2021

Florentino Perez accuses former Real Madrid striker Raul of being selfish

Raul was Real Madrid's record goalscorer with 323 goals before Cristiano Ronaldo surpassed his tally.

Despite offering Los Blancos so much during his time as a player, Florentino Perez has accused him of being selfish and being a negative figure in the dressing room. Perez said the following:

"Raul is bad, he believes that Madrid is his and uses everything that is in Madrid for his own benefit. He is a negative figure, he is destroying Madrid and the morale of the players so that they say: 'It is Madrid that is bad, not Raul.' It is terrible how bad the boy is."

The comments from Florentino Perez against Raul are astonishing because the former striker is currently a Real Madrid employee, working as a head coach in the Castilla side.

Perez has been a huge advocate of the Galacticos policy and has more often than not preferred to sign superstar players rather than seeing the youth academy graduates take a place in the starting XI.

🚨| Leaked audio of Florentino Perez in 2006: "Beckham is a good guy, really smart too. He gets 30M per year, Ronaldo Nazario too, Zidane gets 25M. And then there's Raul, who doesn't sell anything, man, nothing, not even a shirt, he has no media value." @elconfidencial #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 13, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Help us improve our content, tell us what you like. Please spare 2 minutes to take this survey.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar